Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
Where To Shop On Black Friday — Ready, Set, Go!
Janet Ephraim
Nov 27, 2013
Washington DC
The U.S. Army Has A Clothing Line — & It's Better Than You Think
Janet Ephraim
Nov 22, 2013
Pop Culture
The Most Shared Ads Of 2013: Seen 'Em All?
Janet Ephraim
Nov 21, 2013
Entertainment News
George W. Bush Makes Cat Paintings Now. Surprised?
We've all been there: Mom, or great aunt Margaret, or your well-intentioned neighbor bequeaths you with a knickknack that just doesn't quite work. But,
by
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
YouTube's Best Fashion Videos — Sayonara, Productivity!
There’s no denying the power of YouTube. From viral videos that leave us in (happy) tears to beauty tutorials that show us exactly how it’s done,
by
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
Female Veterans
Finally
Get The Memorial They Deserve
When you think of military monuments, you probably think of the Marine Corps War Memorial, where male Marines raise the flag on Iwo Jima, or the haunted
by
Janet Ephraim
Michelle Obama
Awesome: Michelle Obama Dances At A Press Conference
While the rest of us were going about our mundane lives earlier this week, Michelle Obama was doing what she does best: brushing up on her dance moves
by
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
Hit List: What To Do This Week (& Beyond)
We've never been happier to say that school is back in session: Warby Parker's Class Trip pop-up shop is back in town. The decked-out, yellow school bus
by
Janet Ephraim
Tech
Paying Too Much For Your Internet Service? Most Definitely.
If last night's episode of American Horror Story or a haunted-house tour isn't enough to scare the bejeezus out of you, maybe try taking a look at your
by
Janet Ephraim
Styling Tips
3 Gorg Local Ladies, 3
Glamour
-Approved Work Outfits
We can't deny that the first lady deserves props for D.C.'s rapidly-improving fashion rep. But, we tend to think that more credit should go to the
by
Janet Ephraim
Politics
Real Talk: Are We Developing Literal Addictions To Mani-Pedis?
Even though we don't think of ourselves as vain, we've definitely considered staying home on a bad hair day. On the opposite end, we feel a bit more
by
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
The Sartorialist Heads To D.C., Gives Us Major Closet Panic
It’s hard to believe that Scott Schuman has been documenting stylish scene-stealers for nearly eight years now. But even in an age where anyone with
by
Janet Ephraim
Washington DC
11 Epic Halloween Celebrations To Plan For Now
No time of year proves the District's "work hard, play hard" ethic as clearly as Halloween. Over the next two weeks, Washingtonians will cut loose at
by
Janet Ephraim
Food & Drinks
These Apple Spice Muffins Are ALL We Want Right Now
Pumpkin spice lattes may be the word on everyone's lips, but for us, apple spice muffins pose some serious competition. Luckily, Jennifer Segal of Once
by
Janet Ephraim
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted