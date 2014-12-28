Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Janelle Jones
DIY
The Easiest Clutch To DIY For NYE
Chloe Daley
Dec 28, 2014
DIY
The Easiest Sweatshirt DIY To Get Your Message Out
Chloe Daley
Nov 14, 2014
Living
You, Too, Can Wear Avian Heels
Chloe Daley
Oct 17, 2014
Living
A SUPER Easy Denim Hack To Try
Time and time again, I will spot a pair of patched, perfectly distressed designer jeans and think: I could totally make those. But, do I make them? No.
by
Chloe Daley
Skin Care
Make Your Own Beauty Tea — Yes, Beauty Tea
Is there anything as comforting as curling up with a cup of tea after a long, stressful day? Whether it's hot or iced, sipped or used as a steam, tea is
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
12 Beauty Blogs That Every Natural-Haired Girl Should Bookmark
As women everywhere continue embracing their curls and throwing creamy crack to the side, the natural-hair movement only continues to gain more
by
Sydney Scott
Diet & Nutrition
Love Dessert? 7 Guilt-Free Holiday Options
Remember when you could eat ice-cream cake and entire packages of Oreos with abandon? You were, what, eight? Well, you're no longer a kid anymore
by
Nicole Catanese
Food & Drinks
Boozy Popsicles: Your Summer Game Changer
We're not much for trendy desserts. With the exception of the cronut phenomenon, we're just not going to wait in line for sweets or spend hours creating
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Sangria: The Ultimate Summer Cocktail
What is summer without a rooftop, backyard, or poolside party? It's a summer misspent, friends. One of our favorite evening activities is the impromptu
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Designer Dinner: Peter Som Shows Us 3 Tasty (& Healthy!) Recipes
UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 30. Getting fancy in the kitchen is more than intimidating — especially for those of us with tiny,
by
Seija Rankin
Food & Drinks
Dinner's Ready! 3 Perfect Spring Recipes, Courtesy Of The Fat Radish
There's no shortage of delicious fare in New York City, but when it comes to healthy, well-sourced dishes that are actually filling, no one does it quite
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
3 Perfect Salads For A Healthy Spring
Thanks to the recent warmth and sunshine, we've got a glorious case of spring fever. It's all short sleeves and evening walks — and fresh, tender
by
Kelsey Miller
System Reboot
5 Tasty Foods That Can Jumpstart Your Metabolism
It seems like tons of people these days are semi-obsessed with how good (or bad) their metabolism is — and for good reason. “Metabolism is the
by
Nicole Catanese
Makeup
Michael Kors Goes Back To School With Art-Class Makeup
As we watched models strut their stuff down the runway at Michael Kors, we were taken in by the graphic stripes, bold color palette, and slicked back
by
Megan McIntyre
Events
William Okpo Dresses The Urban Gardener For A Sweet Spring Revival
Urban gardening is catching on — and we don't just mean the flower pot on the fire escape of our four-story walk-up. At the William Okpo presentation
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
Timo Weiland Shows Off New Sophistication For Spring '13
While Timo Weiland's line will continue to delight New York's young, downtown darlings, there's no doubt that the pieces from yesterday's collection were
by
Willow Lindley
Food & Drinks
4 Recipes For An Epic, 3-Course, Superfood Meal
A couple months back, we ran a story on superfoods. We don’t know about you, but we’ve been hankering for more ever since. Who knew that folate,
by
Kelsey Miller
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted