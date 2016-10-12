Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
James Vincent
Makeup
Last-Minute Halloween Ideas For Lazy Girls
Gabrielle Korn
Oct 12, 2016
Makeup
We Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test
Maria Del Russo
Sep 29, 2016
Skin Care
The 5-Step Skin-Care Routine Everyone Should Be Following
Maria Del Russo
Sep 27, 2016
Beauty
How To Look Artfully Disheveled — Not Sloppy
In a season where #wokeuplikethis, no-makeup makeup looks have reached cool-girl status, the infamous balance between looking good and looking like you're
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Anti-Valentine: Beyond Pink & Red
It's Valentine's Day — as if anyone could forget, right? Don't get us wrong, it's not that we're against love. It's just that whether we've been with
by
Gabrielle Korn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted