Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan
Tech
Studies Show Female Gamers Are On The Rise — But There's Still A Major Problem
Brianna Arps
Mar 1, 2018
Street Style
The Most Powerful Styling Trick In The Book
Jessica Roska
Dec 19, 2016
Hair
3 Fresh Braids For Any Skill Level
Hayley Mason
Apr 13, 2016
Hair
Genius Hair Hacks That Will Change Everything
As beauty enthusiasts, we're always looking for ways to shake up our routine — namely, to make it quicker, easier, and less of a pain in the you know
by
Hayley Mason
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted