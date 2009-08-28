Skip navigation!
Hayley Elisabeth Kaufman
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Black Chiffon Dress
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Aug 28, 2009
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Leopard Print Trench Coat
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Aug 27, 2009
Politics
Anna Wintour Goes "Casual", The Standard Hotel Goes Exhibitionist, and Hip Hop Darling...
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Aug 26, 2009
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Black Faux Fur Vest
While we were smitten with the look of real fur on the fall runway, we're way more into the idea of translating this trend with a bit of faux. Can you
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Black Body Con Dress
This steamy body-con mini dress fits perfectly into our list of Fall must-haves. Paired with opaque tights, and those oh-so of-the-moment over-the-knee
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Once A Working-Girl Staple, Pleated Trousers Get a High-Style Mak...
A favorite among soccer moms and the corporate set, pleated pants have always been notoriously unfashionable. Whether it's the nipped waist and
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Summer Fashion Guide
Endless Summer: Take Some Hot-Weather Dressing Tips From These St...
Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn't make us any less smitten with hot-weather wear. Knowing us, we'll be sporting our shortest rompers and
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Street Style
Five Ways To Get Hot Weather-Wear For Guys Just Right
Even if you're the dandiest of dudes, when it comes to summer dressing, it can be tough trying to find the right mix of fashion and stay-cool function.
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Facehunter Takes Us Behind the Lens With A Funny Li'l Personal Ph...
Ever wonder what your favorite lensmen like to snap when they're not capturing pretty young fashion mavens? Yeah, we did too. So when we discovered that
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Channel Gatsby's '20s Opulence Without The Trust Fund
With costume jewelry being a must-have for fall, we've already started planning outfits around our favorite statement-making pieces, like the ones spotted
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Timberland Rolls Out Lace-Up Boots and Oxford Heels For the Ladies
Not to sound like haters, but we were a wee-bit skeptical when work boot purveyor Timberland teamed up with Colette to produce a practical-yet-hip
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Opening Ceremony Pops Up In L.A With a Little Farm of Big Accesso...
We're pretty big fans of all the little extras here at R29, so we were extra-happy to discover that Opening Ceremony has opened up an accessories-only
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
L'Officiel
Paris Goes Into the Dressing Room of Marion C...
Preternaturally gorgeous actress Marion Cotillard can pretty much do anything—and look flawless while doing it. The Oscar-winning vamp and current face
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
These Horror-Chic Jewels Are A Little Bit Creepy And A Whole Lot ...
Inspired by gory horror flicks and supernatural fairytale monsters, Italian designer Delfina Delettrez's latest ghoulish jewels are freaky fabulous.
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Mert & Marcus Do Pared-Down Sexy For Miu Miu's Latest Campaign
While past campaigns have featured super-saturated starlets often gripping luscious leather bags, this Fall/Winter Miu Miu took a more pared-down, subdued
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Furla Takes a Trip with An Alice-Inspired New Capsule Collection
Maybe it's because of the enchanting high fashion Bambi cameos in Stella McCartney's latest ad campaign, but we're a little obsessed with all things
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Get The Selby in Your Apartment With This Limited-Edition Poster
You might not be able to get photographer Todd Selby to shoot your abode for his highly addictive photo blog where the offices of Alexander Wang and Karl
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Street Style
Five Hot-Weather Looks We Love—and How To Get Them
Dressing for summer should always be simple. But thanks to top street style sites like Altamira NYC and Garance Doré, we're never short of some fresh
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Get Fit to Be Tied In These New Fun-Flirty Rope Accessories
A top trim for sailors and soldiers alike, rope can also serve as a playful extra for any everyday oufit. We love how it adds a preppy-meets-deco style
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Colette & Timberland Do Construction-Chic
When we spotted the girls of Swedish style blog Anywho rocking construction boots we made a mental note. And now, a few weeks later, we can definitely
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Happy Bastille Day! Fête the French with Shopping à ...
Happy Bastille Day! While we wish we could go abroad ourselves to celebrate the Fête Nationale à Paris, we settled for some French fashion inspiration
by
Roxanne Fequiere
Shopping
The Little Denim Vest Makes It Big This Summer
The perennial favorite among bikers, heshers, and wrong-side-of-the-tracks social outcasts, the cut-off denim vest has finally caught on with the fashion
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Make Waves In Our Sun-Kissed Beach-Bound Picks
With the start of the solstice and some long-overdue sunshine comes longer days and and a craving for sand and surf. So, just in time for the weekly
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Shopping
Get Wound Up By the Latest Watch-Inspired Jewelry Trend
Sadly, timepieces are becoming something close to obsolete. Our busy, on-the-go lifestyles and total devotion to all things technological has made us
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Hot Shots! Just in Time for Wimbledon, We Serve Up Our All-Time T...
Feeling inspired by the start of Wimbledon today, that tony English tournament where crisp all-white attire is de rigueur and the ever-present Pimm's Cups
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Sneak Peek! Pre-Fame Pics of Halle, Winona, and Tilda in New Book...
In this faux-fab era ruled by obsessive airbrushing, we're over-the-moon about photog Johnny Rozsa's latest collection of pared-down (read:
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Trends
Pull Out That Headwrap! Turbans Still Going Strong Among the Fash...
Back in 2007, it seemed like every fashionable head was swathed in one of Prada's hip silk turbans. Well, that specific look may have burned out as
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Politics
Free Bike Rentals and Outdoor Flicks From Topshop's Summer Bike C...
Although we were the first to pedal-up props to the of-the-moment bike style trend, we're excited that our favorite UK super store, Topshop, has jumped
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
Celebrity Beauty
On the Job: Snooping Around Perfumers D.S. & Durga's Live-In Labo...
Above, right: "Our beloved distiller getting ready to steam up some lavender flowers." Enlarge Image Manhattan-based scent-makers (and couple) D.S. &
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
New York
Sarah Sophie Flicker, Filmmaker and Co-founder of The Citizens Ba...
Enlarge Image If you can't tell by now, we're completely smitten with Sarah Sophie Flicker's whimsical style. The always-fashionable Jane of all
by
Hayley Elisabeth ...
