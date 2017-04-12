Skip navigation!
Hailley Howard
Beauty
This Is The Easiest DIY Flower Crown EVER
Lexy Lebsack
Apr 12, 2017
Los Angeles
We Can't Wait To Break Bread At The New Potato Chips Deli
Sarah St. Lifer
Apr 18, 2013
Entertainment
20+ Party Pics From Our Raging DJ Battle (In An Old Hotel!)
Sarah St. Lifer
Apr 17, 2013
Street Style
Consider This The Best Way To Add In Some Vintage Wonders
Those silken separates (and an insane embellished waist!) drew us in at first, but with a pop of color courtesy of some leather relics, we're swooning.
by
Carlye Wisel
Beauty
10 Awesome Beauty Buys From An R29 West Coast Editor
In the past 15 months, West Coast editorial assistant Sarah St. Lifer has been quite the pack rat, arriving to WeHo by way of Brooklyn, before finally
by
Us
Los Angeles
Meet The More Fashion-Focused Version Of DTLA's Art Walk
We like to think of DTLA as a teenager who went through a rebellious stint, but has since grown to become the ultimate authority on cool. Because
by
Jessica Zech
Celebrity Style
Meet Shelterblack's Valerie Killeen & Tour Her DIY-Savvy O.C. Digs
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 30.] When we had a hang sesh with Bleachblack's Kristin Reiter this summer, we were equally
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Los Angeles
The Only Guide To Downtown L.A. You'll Ever Need
[UPDATE: This Story was originally published on August 21.] To say that downtown is having a heyday is probably the L.A. understatement of the year. The
by
Brenna Egan
Street Style
The Dynamic Duo Behind R29 L.A. Reveal Their Opposite Styles
We're starting to think that the hiring process for R29's L.A. team was a bit of a social experiment. In a Parent Trap kind of way, SoCal editors Brenna
by
Us
Los Angeles
The 8 Most Delectable Sandwiches For A (So-Worth-It) Carb Fest
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 17.] L.A. is a city built on lunches. Come one o'clock, practically every seat from the beach to the
by
Claire Thomas
Los Angeles
22 Must-See Snaps From Our Stellar 3.1 Phillip Lim FNO Bash!
If you didn't wake up this morn with a major Ka-pow hangover (thanks a lot, Svedka!), you didn't do FNO right. This year, our shindig with 3.1 Phillip Lim
by
Us
Los Angeles
Snoop In The Medicine Cabinets Of 5 Beauty Gurus
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 5.] Sure, we all feel enormous pressure to keep up appearances in our sometimes too-vain town. But
by
Brenna Egan
Fashion
6 Of The Coolest, Most Creative Bookshelves In All Of L.A.
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 29.] Perusing the web for interior inspiration is hands-down one of our fave time-sucks. Whether we
by
Angela Tafoya
Los Angeles
Best of L.A.: The Most Scenic Happy Hours For Cheap Sunset Sips
It's no secret, Angelenos have alfresco dining down pat. But, sometimes we'd rather skip the meal altogether and make a beeline for the bar. Sure, that
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Los Angeles
19 Stellar Spots In Laguna Beach For A Rad Road Trip
If you ask us, summer in SoCal isn't complete without at least one jaunt down south to Laguna — especially with Pageant of the Masters in full swing,
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Eastside V. Westside — Who Wins L.A.'s Street Style Battle Royale?
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 22] There's no doubt about it: Serious style lurks in every nook and cranny of Los Angeles. But when
by
Brenna Egan
Street Style
10 Cool Style Snaps From L.A. Market Week
Roam the racks at L.A. Market Week and you'll be hard-pressed to find an unfashionable attendee. Five times per year the downtown Market Center becomes a
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Home
My Style: Peep The Awe-Inspiring Home Of L.A. It Girl Melissa Mag...
When we first caught wind that former Los Angeles Times Fashion Editor and WWD Market Editor Melissa Magsaysay was writing an ode to the spirit of the
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Campus Street Style Rivals: USC Vs. UCLA — Who Wins?
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 4, 2012.] We're not really huge football fans, but the one game we never miss each year is the heated
by
Brenna Egan
Designers
My Style: Rachel Pally Shows Us Around Her Los Feliz Digs
If you stalk celeb style like us, then Rachel Pally must seem like an old pal (pun intended). If not, here's the 411: She’s the brilliant designer
by
Brenna Egan
Fashion
Bag Stalking! 20 Super-Cool Spring Carryalls Spotted In L.A.
We’ll admit it: We’re never ones to shy away from a good ol’ stalking spree. You name it, and we’ve probably hunted it down—from snazzy steppers
by
Angela Tafoya
Street Style
Wrist Wars! 15 Accessory Snaps That Stack Up
We don’t know about you all, but we’re always down for a little friendly competition. And since we have wrist baubles on the mind these days, we
by
Angela Tafoya
Street Style
23 Cool Spring Soles Straight From The Streets Of L.A.
Now that the sun-drenched L.A. days we love so dearly are back in the picture (it’s finally spring, peeps!), we’re noticing a slight shift in the
by
Angela Tafoya
Street Style
Eye Candy: 20 Serious Snaps From Our Super-Chic Party With Philli...
If you missed last night's 3.1 Phillip Lim fête, co-hosted by us, you were sorely missed! And we hate to rub it in, but we thought it only appropriate to
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Exclusive Invite: Party With Phillip Lim, Us, & SoCal's Hottest B...
News alert! We're partnering with spring's pastel powerhouse Phillip Lim to host a seriously swanky event next Tuesday — and we personally guarantee
by
Brenna Egan
