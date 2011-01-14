Skip navigation!
Erin Grant
Los Angeles
Miss Piggy To Play Editor Of Vogue Paris In New Muppets Movie
Erin Grant
Jan 14, 2011
New York
The Perfect Parisian Outfit For Plein Sud
Erin Grant
Jan 14, 2011
Entertainment
This Is What '60s Swiss Rebel Youths Look Like
Erin Grant
Jan 14, 2011
Politics
Loomstate And Keds Team Up On Eco-Friendly Hi-Lug Boots
Loomstate, a brand dedicated to environmental responsibility through their sustainable manufacturing processes, has teamed up with Keds on some fab
by
Erin Grant
Fashion
We Already Want Kimberly Taylor's Spring Collection
Around this time every year—after our December holiday perma-hangover has finally worn off--we get the urge to feng shui our wardrobes, a bit of
by
Erin Grant
New York
How To Stick To Your 2011 Resolutions
It happens to all of us. We start off the New Year with the best of intentions and list full of resolutions, but come February we've slipped back into our
by
Erin Grant
Politics
Win A $2,500 Wardrobe Makeover From Nasty Gal
Every year after the hubbub of the holidays subside, we tend to get a little down in the dreary days of January. Call us shallow, but at times like these,
by
Erin Grant
New York
3 Unbelievable Super Close Weekend Getaways
Hot toddies at The Waverly Inn, ice skating in Central Park, the Rockefeller Christmas lights twinkling down 5th Avenue…as much as the holidays in NYC
by
Erin Grant
Fashion
Teatum Jones Blows Us Away With An Effortless, Glamorous, Sensual...
Though we're not such a big fan of this philosophy in our personal lives, when it comes to our wardrobes, we're all about the drama. We've been positively
by
Erin Grant
Fashion
A Collection You'll Wear All Vacation Long
Expressly created for the worldly girl who exudes effortless cool, Samantha Pleet's spring '11 collection is giving us a serious case of wanderlust. We
by
Erin Grant
Politics
Be A Flasher This Holiday With PACT's Underwear's Winter Lights C...
When we read PACT's philosophy, change starts with your underwear, we were charmed. When we watched their holiday video featuring the Winter
by
Erin Grant
Styling Tips
5 Cute Winter Layering Tips
Like a good croissant, the perfect man, and the best haircuts, some of our favorite things in life have lots of layers. Lately we've been applying that
by
Erin Grant
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 08 2010
We're not the only ones who've noticed how sexy those sidewalk Christmas tree salesmen are. Got wood? (New York Post) Tom Ford, he who once spoke to GQ
by
Erin Grant
New York
Handbag Wunderkind Rebecca Minkoff On The Hunt For Flagship Location
Our hearts were sent aflutter when we heard the news that one of our fave handbag designers is set to open her own retail store. At a panel of New
by
Erin Grant
New York
Fashion Plates: The Perfect Outfit for Rubirosa
Comfort and sophistication aren't exactly the best of bedfellows, but every once in a while the two get together and beget the perfect offspring. In
by
Erin Grant
Entertainment
We're Giving Away The Standard's First Book
Our love for the Standard Hotel's empire and all things Andre Balazs is well documented, so naturally we've been waiting with bated breath for the release
by
Erin Grant
Politics
Rad or Bad: Would You Buy This $700 18-Karat Gold Security Tag?
We had a bit of a WTF moment when we peeped this 18k-gold-plated, diamond-studded security tag pin on Coolhunting recently. NYC-based art director Justin
by
Erin Grant
Fashion
New Lingerie You'll Want To Live In
As much as we love big, loud, statement-making clothes, we never forget that a great outfit must be built upon a great foundation—quality underpinnings.
by
Erin Grant
Los Angeles
Elle Taps SJP For Their Spring-y January Cover
SJP is on the cover of the January issue of Elle , and she's got a lot to say about her position as president and chief creative officer of Halston.
by
Erin Grant
Stores
Miami's Hottest New Shop Opens Just In Time For Art Basel
Let's face it, we've pretty much been there, done that with shopping strips, malls and stalls. And now that we're down in Miami, we want to do things a
by
Nadia Nawaz
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 01 2010
Madonna opened her Hard Candy gym in Mexico City and the interior design theme is...her face. Well, we can't really say we're surprised. Stay tuned..NYC
by
Erin Grant
Politics
The Hot Holiday Handbag You'll Own Forever
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but we're of the opinion that a classic, durable leather bag comes in a pretty close second—it's an investment
by
Erin Grant
Shopping
Holiday Gifts Everyone Will Love
As much as we love, love, love the holiday season (hello, sample sales, Mariah Carey's X-mas album, egg nog!), there's no denying it's not always, as the
by
Erin Grant
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 17 2010
Diesel shot their fall/winter underwear campaign in the New York Transit Museum. Our morning commute would be so much more enjoyable if we had some eye
by
Erin Grant
Politics
Guess Who These Anonymous Bloggers Are!
Who's that lady!? As an antidote to personal style blogs that read almost as a self-promotional blogger lookbook, anonymous bloggers like DKNY PR Girl,
by
Erin Grant
Entertainment News
3 Wedding Dress Options For Kate Middleton
Take that Chelsea Clinton. Though Us Weekly and People told us about Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming nuptials first last week, we were
by
Erin Grant
Politics
Twitter Troll: Dream Bag, Alexa Chung's Jewelry, And The OG Style...
proenzaschouler:"Midnight Large PS1 is back in stock on proenzaschouler.com:... http://fb.me/xpj3S3DW" And our credit card account was back in the black,
by
Erin Grant
Shopping
Window Shopper: LeSportSac's Chic Travel Bags
'Tis the season for weekend getaways. Once the temperature drops below 55 degrees in this fair city of ours, as it's done so jarringly this week, we start
by
Erin Grant
Fashion
Jewelry Designer Brings Her Nautical Aesthetic Into The Modern Age
This rope jewelry line has been on our radar for some time now, but we're always excited to see what twist she'll put on her nautical-chic aesthetic each
by
Erin Grant
Shopping
Must-Have Winter Scarves, Hats, And Gloves
The Indian summer seems to have had its last hurrah last weekend, and we finally had to admit defeat on Saturday night—our denim jacket just couldn't
by
Erin Grant
