Emily Singer
New York
10 Of NYC's Most Amazing Female Artists
Emily Singer
Oct 22, 2014
Designers
Wander The Streets Of Brooklyn With Piplette By Alice Ritter
Emily Singer
Aug 15, 2012
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber In A Royally Hairy Situation After Dissing Prince Will
Emily Singer
Aug 8, 2012
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 08 2012
Big-name style blogger Elin Kling was named Victoria's Secret's "Sexiest Cyber Model," but there's so much more to the Swedish bombshell than her good
by
Emily Singer
Fashion
Rugby Ralph Lauren's Fall Preview Video Takes Us On A Scenic Tour...
There's no better way to spend the early days of fall than with friends on a grassy quad tossing a frisbee or football — or maybe just dreaming of
by
Emily Singer
Designers
Stars In Your Eyes? No, That Twinkle Is Just Calypso's New Dannij...
The latest brand to hop aboard the Dannijo love-fest train is Calypso St. Barth. At first, the brand's lazy-beachy vibe might seem to be at odds with
by
Emily Singer
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 01 2012
One of our favorite dare-to-wear-a-dropcrotch fashion bloggers (and, let's be real, comedic personalities), Leandra Medine (a.k.a. The Man Repeller)
by
Emily Singer
New York
Score Deals And Drinks At Foley + Corinna's Exclusive Summer Social
It's a trifecta — deals, drinks, and designers — and it's all happening at Foley + Corinna's summer bash. The brand's creative directors, Dana Foley
by
Emily Singer
New York
Christian Siriano Just Made Nolita A Whole Lot Fiercer
Project Runway's season four champion (and reigning King of Fierce), Christian Siriano, made waves with his red carpet-ready gowns and intricate evening
by
Emily Singer
Shopping
Remember The Simple Things In This Herschel Supply Co. Video
It's no secret that we're big on backpacks (going hands-free makes life so much better!), and Herschel Supply Co. is one of our top picks for
by
Emily Singer
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 31 2012
Portable is hosting a Curators Conference in September, featuring some of the most influential names in fashion and media (our own Philippe von Borries,
by
Emily Singer
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 25 2012
The ever-charitable Marc Jacobs has once again been designing for a good cause, this time with a T-shirt collection to benefit AIDS for AIDS
by
Emily Singer
Entertainment
Watch The U.S. Soccer Gals Party In
The U.S.A.
L...
The Olympic opening ceremony may be on Friday, but soccer (erm, football) competitions kick off a couple of days early to compensate for the number of
by
Emily Singer
New York
Isabel Marant, A.P.C., And Rachel Comey At Sample Sale Prices? Ye...
What's better than an ordinary sample sale? A multi-brand sample sale featuring some of our favorite brands ever, brought to us by Stuart & Wright, of
by
Emily Singer
New York
Kinda Freakin' Out: Loeffler Randall Is Debuting Handbags
Season after season, we find ourselves nail-biting over Loeffler Randall's shoe collections , toying with our budgets to see if we can squeeze in just
by
Emily Singer
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 24 2012
Have you noticed the large aluminum sculpture in front of the Standard Hotel? The giant surrealist headless body titled "Big Kastenmann," by Austrian
by
Emily Singer
New York
JF & Son's Biggest Sample Sale Ever Starts Today!
We love JF & Son for their arty garb and unexpected, androgynous pieces, so we're deeming their sample sale a must-see. After a little spring cleaning,
by
Emily Singer
Politics
Lauren Conrad Turns Bottles Into Surprisingly Cute Bags With XO(eco)
Traveling makes a pretty big dent in the ozone layer, what with the cost of fuel and the disposable everything people are prone to using. However,
by
Emily Singer
New York
10 NYC Training Facilities To Help Inspire Your Inner Olympian
We've been feeling super sporty lately thanks to the swanky sneaks being shelled out by our favorite boutiques, mesh tanks that are oh-so-perfect for
by
Emily Singer
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 18 2012
Tired of lust-worthy high-low collaborations yet? eBay is working on a special holiday collection, teaming up with the likes of Chris Benz, Fallon, and
by
Emily Singer
New York
6 Luxe Sneaker Stores To Keep Your Kicks Fresh This Summer
Tennis shoes, sneakers, gym shoes, kicks — no matter what you call them, you can't deny that sportswear is big this year, which means that exclusive,
by
Emily Singer
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 17 2012
Are you one of the many intrepid Olympic devotees making the trek to London next week? Consider stopping by Louis Vuitton's Bond Street store, where
by
Emily Singer
New York
eM Productions' Sample Sale Is An Urban Cool Girl's Dream
Wondering how you can be one of those girls who always gets stopped on the street with a "where did you get that?" Look no further than eM Productions'
by
Emily Singer
New York
Viva Geometry! This Brooklyn-Based Jewelry Line Will Last A Lifet...
Few things liven up an outfit like minimalist, geometric jewelry, so we've got a hunch that Brooklyn local Jeanette Lai Thomas' handcrafted debut
by
Emily Singer
New York
10 Can't Miss Eats For NYC Restaurant Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year... No, not Christmas — Restaurant Week. Between July 16 and August 10, dozens upon dozens of the best
by
Emily Singer
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 11 2012
If you've got a thing for patent-leather shoes, Cleveland isn't the place for you. And don't even think about wearing a hat while dancing in Fargo, North
by
Emily Singer
New York
Snag A Heatwave-Friendly Frock At This Must-See Sale
While we've been granted a brief reprieve from the blistering heatwave, the temps are slated to rise again next week. Do yourself (and your closet) a
by
Emily Singer
New York
Let NYLON's Dani Stahl DIY Your New Cut-Offs Today
In the market for a new pair of cut-offs? Fangirl-crazy for NYLON Style Editor-at-Large Dani Stahl? You're in luck. Dani has teamed up with Gap for a
by
Emily Singer
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 10 2012
Louis Vuitton has teamed up with artist Yayoi Kusama to create a capsule collection that just so happens to coincide with a major retrospective of the
by
Emily Singer
New York
The Inside Squeeze On 8 NYC Juices
NEWSFLASH: It’s suffocate-on-the-subway-platform hot outside. While we love lounging in Prospect Park, hitting up Summerstage concerts, and jaunts to
by
Emily Singer
