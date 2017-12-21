Skip navigation!
David Cortes
Beauty
Why I Regret Plucking My Unibrow To Get Modeling Jobs
Scarlett Costello
Dec 21, 2017
Makeup
Meet Instagram's Most Controversial New Makeup Artist
Lexy Lebsack
Sep 9, 2016
Makeup
Fake A Summer Glow Even If You Never Leave The Office
Jada Wong
Jun 25, 2015
Makeup
The NEW Way To Wear Eyeliner
By now, we've mostly mastered the cat-eye. We'd even call it easy. A line here, a little flick there, half a bottle of makeup remover, and presto — two
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Are '60s Lashes Making A Comeback?
Beauty trends — like all trends — are cyclical. Lipliner inspired by the '90s, full brows defined by the '80s, suede and fringe straight from the '70s
by
Jada Wong
Music
The Women Working For Music's Most Powerful Manager Tell All
Scooter Braun — the man who discovered Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Cody Simpson, and manages more than 30 of the biggest artists in the music
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Los Angeles
Style Advice From Reformation's Coolest Employees
Inside the closets of L.A.'s most stylish millennial women, you'll likely find a piece (or 10!) from Reformation. From the brand's minimalist-chic store
by
Lexy Lebsack
Los Angeles
Priceless Career Advice From L.A.’s Top Millennial Designers
Everyone has a dream job: For a lot young people, it involves striking out on your own and launching a business where you get to call the shots. But, how
by
Lexy Lebsack
Makeup
Easy & Bold Makeup Looks For Every Personality
Maybe you're considered the quiet one in your group of friends. Maybe you're the drama queen or even the know-it-all. Whatever your descriptor, you've
by
Jada Wong
New York
Yes, It's True: We Made A Zine!
We know that you love us and that we love you, as they say, “to have and to hold, in sickness and in health.” Which is great and all, but how are you
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Makeup
The One Color That Looks Good On Everyone
There’s no denying that red lips are a classic beauty look — thank the Mesopotamian women and Cleopatra, the original purveyors of the fad who used
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The No-Makeup Makeup Look You Need To Try
Let’s just tell it like it is: The no-makeup makeup look isn’t new. For starters, it’s been around since before makeup was even invented (obviously)
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
How To Upgrade Your Work Outfit For ZERO Dollars
Give a working girl unlimited access to her favorite floor in a department store, and you can be sure she'll walk out of there looking like a boss. That's
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
The Eye-Opening Liner Trick You NEED To See
Forget what you've heard. Ombré is not on its way out — unlike your crazy printed trousers. The trend's roots can be traced back to supermodels wearing
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Best New Beauty Trends For Your Sign
As the great Fatman Scoop once asked, "What's your zodiac sign?" This is undoubtedly a question you'll answer enthusiastically, given your passion for our
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
How To Wear Spring Trends In December
What does "resort" mean? To some, it's a Bahamas compound, filled with palm trees, five pools, and a lazy river. To us fashion folk, it's that
by
Bobby Schuessler
Nails
21 Pics That Show Why Rescue Dogs Rule
To say we're big on shopping is what could politely be called a big, fat "No, duh." We elevate shopping to more than just a hobby — to us, it's a
by
Megan McIntyre
Tinseltown
The Anti-Holly Jolly Guide To Metallic Makeup
Let’s be real for a second: You would probably be a touch mortified if you showed up to a holiday party wearing the same dress as someone else, right?
by
Phillip Picardi
Fashion
Must-Know Career Advice From DVF
Diane von Furstenberg's new memoir is called The Woman I Wanted To Be, which is brilliant, because who wouldn't want to be Diane von Furstenberg? She
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
This Is What Landing Your Dream Job Looks Like
It’s a rare and very special thing to have a job that's the same as the one you referred to in grade school when everyone asked you what you wanted to
by
Gina Marinelli
Hair
Can't Braid? Say Hello To Faux-Braiding!
In a world in which braids have asserted 'do dominance and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we find ourselves a people divided: There are
by
Gabrielle Korn
