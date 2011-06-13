Skip navigation!
Daniela Jacobs
DIY
I DIY: How To Make 3 Pairs Of Denim Cut-Off Shorts
Connie Wang
Jun 13, 2011
DIY
Make A DIY Breton Striped Shirt With Spray Paint!
Connie Wang
May 24, 2011
DIY
DIY Hoop Earrings With Hardware Store Supplies!
Connie Wang
Feb 23, 2011
DIY
Learn How To Use An Old Sock To Make A Cute, Handmade Pendant
Our intrepid contributor, Daniela Jacobs, has consistently wowed us with her statement jewelry... with heavy metal details and textually interesting
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Leather-Meister Zana Bayne's First Harness Lookbook
And just when you think you know something, there's always a surprise in store. We're obsessed with belts and straps, and leather maestro Zana Bayne's
by
Daniela Jacobs
Shopping
The Weatherproof Winter Boots You're Looking For
You may have replaced your nose with an icicle, but don't let the chill get you down. With a quality pair of winter boots, your feet can stay happy
by
Daniela Jacobs
Entertainment
Katie Holmes As Jackie O Revealed in The Kennedys Poster!
If you had your doubts about how well Katie Holmes could pull off the whole Jackie O role, the debate begins! The poster for the upcoming flick The
by
Daniela Jacobs
Makeup
Anna Paquin's Smokin' Eye Makeup
For those of us who've been admirers of Anna Paquin's always-spot-on eye makeup routine, the mystery is now solved as to how she nails it every time. Her
by
Daniela Jacobs
Politics
American Apparel Releases Twelve New Nail Polish Colors
...And here's some more holiday nail polish news, in case your cuticles want a little extra... American Apparel is expanding its nail polish
by
Daniela Jacobs
New York
Body Suits, Drag Queens, And Brad At Paper
For those of you who were wondering why last night seemed so sparkly, the mystery is solved: It was the Sixth Annual Paper Magazine Nightlife Awards, and
by
Daniela Jacobs
Events
Dom Perignon's Tributary Bash to Andy Warhol Was Hot-Pink and Sta...
As another Fashion Week came to a close, there was nothing else to do but party like Friday wasn't a work day. Last night, Dom Pérignon hosted a
by
Daniela Jacobs
Designers
Designer Diary: Rachel Antonoff
Someone once said girls just wanna have fun. Well, Rachel Antonoff's playful, vintage-inspired aesthetic proves this definitely applies to her. So it was
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
Perfect Outfit: Nail Denim On Denim
Just in case you thought denim-on-denim was out of your reach, this lady shows us that rocking this trend with a nod to the '70s is a great way to make
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
Perfect Outfit: Channel Grey Gardens With This Summer-Chic Get-Up
You don't have to be kickin' it in The Hamptons like the Edies in order to look as summer-ready as they did. As an update on their socialites-gone-coo-coo
by
Daniela Jacobs
Trends
Rad Or Bad? Touristy Hawaiian Prints
Besides the folks that live in the Magical Kingdom, we feel as if we Manhattanites see more tourists per day than anyone else. And though we might get
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
10 Killer Style Staples Just For Guys
We love summer for the following reasons: New sunglasses, food carts, cold beer, and men who get the warm-weather casual style vibe down right. News
by
Christene Barberich
Politics
Best Of The Week: Our Top 10 Stories — May 28 2010
1. The Top 10 Looks From Our R29 L.A. Bash—Not to toot our own horn, but yowza. You guys dress sharp! 2. 20 White Dresses For Summer Days—Because
by
Daniela Jacobs
New York
Weekend Itinerary: Our Official Cheat-Sheet
Treasure Fingers + Maluca At Webster Hall—TF has remixed everyone from Miike Snow to Little Boots, and Maluca just opened for Kelis. Sounds like a
by
Daniela Jacobs
Trends
Rad or Bad? The Enigma That Is The Drop Crotch Skinny Jean
We usually turn to Oak for drop-crotch pants that are actually flattering. And it's pretty much fact that skinny jeans are universally a chic, slimming
by
Daniela Jacobs
New York
Erin Wasson, Lily Donaldson, And More Design Tees For Students
What do you get when you combine 1/4 design lab, 1/4 branding experts, 1/4 advertising firm, and 1/4 venture capitalists? A company that makes for a very
by
Daniela Jacobs
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: See What 1930s Designers Predicted We'd Be Weari...
Sometimes we try to envision what gals will be wearing in the next century (skirts with jet packs attached?). Apparently it's not a foreign
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Do Light Right With This Breezy Ensemble
It's been long known that late spring's favorite color is white. But when you want to get light without being to bright, nothing sets off the warm weather
by
Daniela Jacobs
Politics
Ksubi Closes Australian Fashion Week With An Exclusive R29 Live S...
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Ksubi returns to Australian Fashion Week with a live streaming tonight, which we'll be exclusively broadcasting for you
by
Daniela Jacobs
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: Listen To One Man's Hilarious Sleep Talking Quotes
We've all probably been told once or twice that we mumbled something funny in our sleep, but nothing tops the wise words of Sleep Talkin' Man ,
by
Daniela Jacobs
Politics
Show Sweden Some Love and Win A Pair of Shades!
Clogs, Acne, The Cardigans... Sweden's given us tons of stuff to lust after, and now it's time to give back! Swedish label The Local Firm is holding a
by
Daniela Jacobs
Shopping
Cheap Thrill: Stay In The Shade With A Vena Cava-Worthy Sun Hat
It's time to graduate from those grimy baseball caps from your college days. When the UV rays are beating down hard, choose a sun hat to shield your face.
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Best Of The Week: Our Top 10 Stories — Apr 30 2010
1. 10 NYC Street Style Looks We Love—Forget Sex And The City II. Carrie and the girls have nothing on these NY style stars. 2. The Worst Fashion
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: 5 Blushing Basics For A Refinery29 Shops-Appr...
Rocking the same color family takes some guts, not to mention an extensive closet. But if there's any monochromatic mix we can get behind, it's the combo
by
Daniela Jacobs
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Go Baggy On Top And Bottom For A Comfy Spring...
It's usually opposite day, as far as our outfits are concerned. The fool-proof rule for dressing with some sense seems to be balancing out the big with
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Go Medieval With Pamela Love's New Jewelry Collection
It's back to the Dark Ages for Pamela Love, with her new spring '10 collection of jewelry looking like they were ripped straight off the bodies of Lords
by
Daniela Jacobs
