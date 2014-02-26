Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
6 Ways To Learn To Dance Like A Pro
Colleen Kelly
Feb 26, 2014
Washington DC
How To Pull Off A Perfect Holiday Dinner — Sans Stress
Colleen Kelly
Nov 22, 2013
Washington DC
6 Places To Finally (& Totally) Unwind
Colleen Kelly
Oct 11, 2013
Washington DC
How To Be A Pro In The eBay Resale Game
Ready to get acquainted with D.C.’s queen of designer bargains? Meet Milagros Hill, a prolific eBay seller who quit her day job to launch The Good
by
Colleen Kelly
Home
12 Brilliant Wedding Gift Ideas From D.C.'s Savviest Shopkeepers
During wedding season, it’s easy to find yourself shopping with a mostly fulfilled gift registry in hand — you slept on buying the cool stuff, and now
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
8 So-Cool Art Classes To Help Unleash Your Creative Genius
Dreary days, perfect for Netflix binging, can leave you in a creative dry spell. Now that it's lovely outside, we’re on a mission to give our right
by
Colleen Kelly
Designers
Local Legends: The D.C. Shirt Guru Who Masters 9-to-5 Chic
In a town filled with lawyers and lobbyists, we know a thing or two about professional dress codes — and the struggles that come with them, like
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
6 Perfect B&Bs For Your Much-Needed Holiday Getaway
UPDATE: This story was originally published on December 5. The National Christmas tree lights up tomorrow, meaning it’s officially holiday season in
by
Colleen Kelly
Home
First-Timer's Guide: How To Buy Your Own Place In D.C.
UPDATE: It's time to start working on your New Year's resolution, so why not look into your very own abode? This story was originally published on
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
4 Amazing NYE Parties, Plus The So-Hot Outfits You Need For Each
New Year’s Eve is just five days away, and if you’re not quite ready for it, we hear you. Between returning gifts and making resolutions, it's no
by
Colleen Kelly
Designers
Get To Know Gigee Marie, Your New Bag Obsession
If you’ve got a secret passion or a hidden talent, coupled with the dream of starting your own business, we just found your newest role model: Meet
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Your Tuesday Agenda: Where To Party In Honor Of The Election
Fact: There's no better place to ring in a presidential election than the District of Columbia. Whether you’re rooting for four more years or hoping
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Bargain Hunters, Unite! The Ultimate Guide To The DMV's Flea Markets
UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 14. If there’s one thing we love more than a to-die-for sale at a favorite boutique, it’s the
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Unleash Your Inner Foodie At This Must-Hit Weekend Food Fest
It’s no secret that the D.C. restaurant scene is buzzing — every time we feel like we’ve finally tested all of the latest and greatest offerings,
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Brews Clues: Oktoberfest Ideas That'll Have You Cheers-ing In No ...
It's finally starting to feel like fall in the District. And, since it seems like we've been waiting ages for October to roll around, it;s pretty fitting
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Hold The Big Mac: 8 Healthy (Delicious!) Dining Spots In D.C.
Here's the understatement of the year: We're stoked for fall. We're more than ready to swap our sundresses for snug pencil skirts and skinny jeans – but
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Day Pass: Extend That Endless-Summer Glow With A Trip To St. Mich...
Now that your weekend agendas are starting to open up a bit, there's no better way to fill up some of that white space on your calendar than with a quick
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Ready For FNO? Here's A Hit List Of Thursday Night's Best Events
With so many neighborhoods and stores celebrating Fashion's Night Out in the DMV, we’re having a seriously hard time deciding which shops and shindigs
by
Colleen Kelly
System Reboot
Get Fit With D.C.'s Newest Creative Fitness Craze
It’s official: Crop tops have made a comeback this summer, and your midriff is missing out on the trend because you’ve replaced after-work bikram
by
Colleen Kelly
Home
Upgrade Your Pad With Some Swedish Design Tips From This Local Pro
Maybe it’s just because we're currently hunting for the perfect white cotton dress and some truly classic jeans, but lately, we’ve been inspired by
by
Colleen Kelly
Designers
These Girls Make Chic Jewelry Out Of...Fishing Line. No, Really
If you’ve already turned last season’s maxi skirt into a dress, refurbished at least one piece of old furniture, or have been known to come up with
by
Colleen Kelly
Shopping
Currently Coveting: Beautiful Box Clutches
If you're anything like us, you carry everything from dental floss and dry shampoo to yoga gear and yesterday's Tupperware in your tote. Hey, that's why
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Forgot About Easter Brunch? We Can Save Your Sunday Plans
So, it's a holiday weekend, and you forgot to make a brunch reservation. Oops! We feel your pain, but Easter brunch is pretty much the best breakfast of
by
Colleen Kelly
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Snappy Getup For Your Mad Men Viewing Party
It's late March, and if you're not the brackets-and-betting type, you're probably ready to toss your TV right about now. Trust us, we hear you — but
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Your Guide To A Classy St. Patrick's Day — & An Outfit To Match
If the last thing you want to do tomorrow is guzzle Guinness for breakfast while wearing head-to-toe green, we hear you. We love the Emerald Isle and
by
Colleen Kelly
Styling Tips
It's Super Tuesday! Celebrate With Cocktails And A Killer Outfit
The raging race to the White House has finally arrived at Super Tuesday, which means tons of us will be sitting in front of our TVs tonight, watching
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Meet The D.C. Fashion Powerhouse You've Never Heard Of — Til Now!
If you thought you knew all the fashion industry's power players, think again — we can guarantee you missed one. Meet Norine Fuller, an exec with L.A.'s
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Our Fat Tuesday Pick: Central's Mardi Gras Celebration
It’s Mardi Gras! Stuck formatting Excel spreadsheets instead of frolicking in the French Quarter? Yeah, we feel you. Even if you’re not going to be
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
Score Some Discounted Home Hotness At Alessi's Big Spring Sale
We don’t really care what the groundhog saw a few weeks ago — spring is on its way to Washington, and it’s time to start sprucing up. If you’re
by
Colleen Kelly
Washington DC
The Most Wonderful Thing We Ever Discovered On The Metro: This Sw...
Save for the occasional pair of Prada pumps, there's usually not much eye candy on the Metro — if anything, the orange carpeting, pleather seats, and
by
Colleen Kelly
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted