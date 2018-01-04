Skip navigation!
Bren Lee Gomez
Makeup
Your Perfect Highlighter — Found
Bren Lee Gomez
Jan 4, 2018
Los Angeles
The 10 Coolest Tattoo Artists In L.A.
Bren Lee Gomez
Jul 16, 2015
Makeup
9 Products To Upgrade Your In-Flight Beauty Routine
Bren Lee Gomez
Oct 10, 2014
Hair
How To Grow Out Your Hair In The Summer & Not Be Miserable
Generally, growing out your hair is a total pain in the neck. But, in the summer? Well, that's a whole other story. When it's 100 degrees and humid
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Skin Care
How To Banish Your Bacne Once & For All
Breakouts suck. There's nothing quite like waking up ready to take the world by storm, only to discover a honking zit on your cheek. Thankfully, you can
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Skin Care
4 Unexpected Things That Are Messing Up Your Skin
We're all familiar with seasonal changes. For instance, the recent, never-ending winter caused our skin to misbehave in ways we'd rather not think about.
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Skin Care
Beauty Necessities For Busty Girls
Ah, the many trials and tribulations of being a woman with a large chest. Your body rejected the cross-body-satchel trend, laughed at the camisole with a
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Hair
How To Keep Your Brows Perfect
You've heard it before — your eyes are the windows to your soul, and your eyebrows are the window treatments. That might be true, but having a great set
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Hair
6 East L.A. Salons Worth The Trek
Whether talking bars, boutiques, or best sandwiches, the battle between L.A's west and east sides continues on in full force. And, while we're not
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Makeup
How To Wear Blue Lipstick
Blue is having a moment — it’s the unofficial color of spring 2014 (sorry Radiant Orchid) and has been spotted everywhere from nail-polish collections
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Skin Care
How Not To Screw Up Your Skin When You Sleep Over
Whether impromptu or planned, there's no denying the excitement over spending the night at the home of your latest crush. Adult sleepovers, if you will,
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Beauty
Look Better In Your Instagram Selfies — Here's How
An Instagram filter is a powerful thing. It not only alters the tone of a photo, it sets the mood for the message you want to communicate. It literally
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Makeup
What An Eye Sore: Pain-Free Makeup Tips For Chicks With Contacts
Makeup might not have any rules, but when it comes to makeup and contact lenses, there’s one very, very important one: Safety first. No one wants to
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Nails
How To Stop Biting Your Nails For Real This Time
With nail biting recently being identified as a form of OCD, it’s easy to understand why this bad habit is so hard to break. For lifetime biters, the
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Skin Care
Skin Care Tips For The Inked Among Us
Gorgeous roses, a loved one’s name, or a tiny star that only you know about: No matter what your tattoo is, you definitely want to take the best care
by
Bren Lee Gomez
Makeup
Pastel Makeup: Yes, It CAN Work On Warm Skin Tones
Every year, when the weather begins to warm up, there's no escaping the pastel trend. It seems that every makeup brand puts out a gorgeous palette of
by
Bren Lee Gomez
