Betsey McLain
Beauty
Decontaminate Your Disgusting Makeup Brushes
Betsey McLain
May 16, 2017
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Stylish CEO Shares Her Beauty Secrets
Betsey McLain
Sep 29, 2011
Makeup
A Real Girl Reveals The Lippies She Loves And A Rad Skincare Routine
Betsey McLain
Sep 26, 2011
Hair
3 Easy Ways To Switch Up Your Bangs
People tend to have an alternating love-hate relationship with bangs: Get them to the perfect, Jane Birkin-esque, brow-grazing length, and you're in
by
Betsey McLain
Skin Care
Somme Institute's New Mask Heats Things Up—Literally!
Somme Institute's new Boost mask is spot-on, and not just because of the packaging. Part of its appeal is a thermal action that gently warms up as its
by
Betsey McLain
Beauty
Marc Jacobs Cancels Backstage Beauty Coverage—Are Acrobats To Blame?
We just received an urgent email: Marc Jacobs has cancelled all backstage beauty access to his show. Apparently, "A very long technical rehearsal" is
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
Check Out The Mani Mania From The Blonds' Spring Show
If it wasn't already clear from the in-your-face, show-opening bustier, The Blonds teamed up with Playboy for their spring '12 collection. But thankfully,
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
The Coolest Nail-And-Lip Color Combo We've Seen At Fashion Week!
This unexpected yet double-take-worthy nail-polish shade from Karen Walker's spring '12 show is definitely one of Fashion Week's standouts. And what
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
Gorgeous, Starry-Night Eyes At Rodarte
We typically expect beautiful things from a Rodarte show. And this time around, we got a stunning going-out look, thanks to makeup artist James
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
13 Of The Coolest Nail Trends From Fashion Week
As you might have seen, our sartorial-stalking skills are on point (to wit: lust-worthy shoes galore!). Today we train our scopes on all the coolest nails
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
Meet The Dusty, Moroccan-Inspired Beauties At Pamela Love
If wanderlust is contagious, then the rusty, sunset-in-the-desert eye makeup from Pamela Love's spring '12 presentation will be the first thing to send
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
Backstage Beauty: '50s Housewives Get Sporty At Altuzarra
At Altuzarra spring '12, a little black, powder went a long way. Inspired by thick, defined, fifties-style brows (à la Joan Crawford), makeup artist Tom
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
The New Nail Art Inspiration: Lace Meets Lucite At Joy Cioci
White lace can sometimes skew a little bit prissy, but these "lucite lace" nails, with their clear tips and hand-detailed lattice work, from Joy Cioci
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
4 Amazing Beauty Looks You'll Die To Try
Even though we're still in the thick of things, we're already lusting after more than a few stellar beauty looks from the spring '12 shows. Now, we're all
by
Betsey McLain
Hair
Three DIY Hairstyles For The Perfect Night Out
Just like beachy waves and ponytails have been summer-hairstyle standouts, fall has a lock on more dramatic 'dos—not to mention more sharply dressed
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
Backstage Beauty: Vivid Makeup At Richard Chai Love
Talk about eye-candy. Spring's bright color palette made a welcome appearance at Richard Chai's spring '12 show, featuring the unexpected pairing of
by
Betsey McLain
Beauty
Check Out This Genius Trick For Getting Flawless Foundation
We count ourselves big fans of useful—and multitasking—makeup tips. Throw a do-it-all, organic skincare product into the mix and we're even more
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Stick-On Eye Makeup Gets Luxe With Dior's New Velvet Eyes (Yep, I...
We were never sold on the whole stick-on eyeshadow thing. But nail-polish appliques? Obsessed. So, leave it to Dior to come up with another stick-on we
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Tinted Lip-Balms That Pack A Punch!
Makeup artists continually repeat this little tidbit: Adding a pop of color to your lips is an instant face-brightener and helps pull any look together.
by
Betsey McLain
Beauty
Bare Escentuals Gets Real With A Blind Casting Call For Their Fal...
Apparently, the big news-making move for beauty brands is to layoff the Photoshop and retouching and use accessible women instead of highly paid models.
by
Betsey McLain
Hair
3 Clever Ways To Use Your Bobby-Pins
If you feel like the bobby pin is nothing new, you're right. It's the staple of all hairstyle staples, a versatile little tool that helps create a look
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Don't Sleep On Josie Maran's New Rapid Eye-Makeup Pen!
Without a doubt, Josie Maran's latest—a double-duty eye-makeup pen—hits the beauty sweet spot. One end of the pen houses an Argan oil-infused gel
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Gorgeous Fall Beauty Products To Snap Up Now
Admit it: You've crushed on a ridiculously beautiful makeup palette or two before. Maybe you've even dropped a pile of cash at the beauty counter based on
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Napoleon Perdis Lip Color Has Us Seeing Red This Fall
We're constantly seeking out the perfect, wear-anywhere, classic red lip. But one that can seamlessly go from sheer to opaque to matte is practically
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
Will Alexander Wang Create Spring's Most-Coveted Nail-Polish?
As far as beauty goes, Alexander Wang shows typically stick to the bare minimum, with just one eye-catching element each season: Spring '11 was the
by
Betsey McLain
Insta-Makeover: Nails
Our Super-Sized Fall Nail-Polish Guide!
Nail-polish has officially made it into the fashion big-league, becoming a statement-making finishing touch that's just as critical to an ensemble as the
by
Betsey McLain
Politics
Charlotte Ronson Enters The Beauty Realm With A New Collection At...
The fashion-designer-turned-beauty-entrepreneur crowd just added another key player to its ranks: Charlotte Ronson. Launching in September, the designer's
by
Betsey McLain
Nails
Get Ready! Chanel Is Launching Three New Nail-Polishes For Fashio...
You know these will go fast: Chanel is releasing a limited-edition trio of denim-inspired nail-polishes created by Peter Philips, Creative Director of
by
Betsey McLain
Beauty
Face Time With Makeup Master Gucci Westman
Makeup artist Gucci Westman is one seriously busy bee. When she isn't touching up models behind the scenes at Oscar de la Renta's runway shows or
by
Willow Lindley
Hair
Super-Cute Fall Hair Accessories To Rock Now
We're all for savoring the last bits of summer, but after practically OD'ing on tousled beach waves this season, we're ready to mix things up and
by
Betsey McLain
