Becky Bratu
Fashion
TomTom's 2011 Jewelry Collection Propels The '70s Into The Space Age
Becky Bratu
May 25, 2011
Politics
Go For A Run Right Now In Nike's New NYC Running Shoes
Becky Bratu
May 24, 2011
Los Angeles
Aussie Swimwear For L.A. Summers: A Perfect Match
Becky Bratu
May 23, 2011
Entertainment
The Hangover II: Tattoo Regret?
The much-anticipated release of The Hangover sequel might be derailed if a judge decides the use of Mike Tyson's tattoo on Ed Helms' face constitutes
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
Kirsten Dunst Is Chanel Chic At Cannes
Wearing a silver feathered Chanel Haute Couture gown, Kirsten Dunst won the Best Actress award for Lars von Trier's Melancholia at the 64th Annual Cannes
by
Becky Bratu
Fashion
Winter Kate Fall 2011 Tries Tame Boho & Short Skirts
Nicole Richie’s newest installment of the Winter Kate line hints that she’s maturing away from her Almost Famous flower-power-groupie aesthetics and
by
Becky Bratu
Fashion
Enter To Win $500 From Big Drop NYC!
You're a stylish, savvy shopper who goes to great lengths to chase down the best deals, the freshest trends, and the most unique accessories. But honey,
by
Becky Bratu
Entertainment
Penelope Cruz: Stunning Givenchy-Clad Pirate
Penelope Cruz was pregnant with her son while shooting Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, but there was no babyfat in sight at the movie's
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston's Shocking Phallic Snacks (And Bod!) In Upcoming...
Jennifer Aniston strips down to a barely-there, lacy ensemble and suggestively bites into a popsicle, a banana, and a hot dog for the upcoming comedy
by
Becky Bratu
Politics
Fashion Face-Off: Leather vs. Lace
While the question here may not be whether you want to look badass or sexy, a girl has got to stop in front of her closet door and ask herself which
by
Michelle Christin...
Fashion
H&M's Fall 2011 Lookbook Features Leather, Lace, And Lots Of Luxe...
Flipping through lookbooks with the knowledge that you can reasonably pick up anything that catches your eye is always a fun activity for us—and that's
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
When Harry Met Charlize: Polo Matchmaking?
Photos of Prince Harry entertaining the stunning 35-year-old Charlize Theron this weekend are surfacing, and hopeless romantics everywhere are already
by
Becky Bratu
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 10 2011
T-t-today junior: Out with the Viera, in with the Curry! (Have U Heard) We wish our college lectures were more like this: The construction, localization,
by
Becky Bratu
Shopping
Get Ship-Shape In The New Nautical
Designers set sail this season sending stylish, nautical fashions down the catwalk at every show from Junya Watanabe to Christian Dior. We can't blame
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
Indecent Proposal: The Royal Edition
An L.A. adult video company offered Pippa Middleton a whopping $5 million to shoot just one scene in a porn flick. According to LAWeekly, Steve Hirsch of
by
Becky Bratu
Politics
Tabby "Treasures": Turning Cat Hairballs Into Jewelry
To us, pet hair on our clothes and furniture is the unwanted consequence of sharing our lives with our adorable furballs, but to Kate Benjamin of the
by
Becky Bratu
Entertainment
Coffee Date: David Lynch Chats With Barbie's Head
It's early in the day, but we're quite sure we've already spent the oddest four minutes of our day watching David Lynch's ad for his new line of organic
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
The Fabric Of Kate Bosworth's Life
After Zooey Deschanel, Leona Lewis, and Colbie Caillat, Kate Bosworth is the latest pretty young thing to lend her vocals to Cotton Inc.'s "The Fabric of
by
Becky Bratu
Politics
On Average, The Women On The Coveteur Have More Than One Chanel Bag
The Coveteur is a treasure trove for fashion voyeurs everywhere, with its elaborately staged peeks inside the closets of "internationally
by
Becky Bratu
Entertainment
Acrobats And Quirky Townies Win Big At The Tribeca Film Festival
A Swedish film about the relationship between two teenage equestrian acrobats won the $25,000 prize for best narrative feature at the Tribeca Film
by
Becky Bratu
Living
Bon Voyage! Chic Luggage To Tote All Year
The baggage carousel at the airport is already an endless stream of identical snoozy black trolleys and duffel bags, so why not pack up your favorite
by
Becky Bratu
New York
Lady Gaga: Quarter-Life Crisis or Publicity Stunt?
In a promo from her upcoming HBO special (airing on May 7, y'all), Lady Gaga breaks down under pressure in her dressing room before her gig at Madison
by
Becky Bratu
Los Angeles
A Click Away: Jesse Kamm Opens Online Store
After relaunching her namesake collection to rave reviews, designer Jesse Kamm is back on L.A.’s fashion stage in a big way. So we’re excited to
by
Becky Bratu
Entertainment
Brit Shows Fans She’s Still Got It
Reports of six fans hyperventilating and passing-out from excitement came over the weekend when popstar Britney Spears unexpectedly joined Nicki Minaj on
by
Becky Bratu
Politics
Tips, Trivia, And Loot For Greenifying Your Life
At Refinery29, we're all about making sure the life you live is as thoughtful as the wardrobe you curate. In celebration of Earth Day, we've come up with
by
Connie Wang
Politics
The Best New Fashion Bloggers On Our Radar
Chances are your roommate has a fashion blog and so does your younger sister (and all of her friends)—the fashion blogosphere has reached
by
Becky Bratu
Shopping
Comfy Chic Shoes That Do A Foot Good
There's a lot about our grandmamas that we're envious of, sartorially—the archives of glamorous clothes, the drawerfuls of costume jewelry... hell, even
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Are You Gaga For Perez Hilton's Mugler Look Last Night?
Love-him-or-hate-him celebrity gossip columnist Perez Hilton paid an homage to the daring style of Lady Gaga in head-to-toe Thierry Mugler at last
by
Becky Bratu
Fashion
New Line And Video from Lover: A Dance For One
"A Dance For One," the new collection from Aussie fashion label Lover, recently launched with a gorgeous video bearing the same name. Centered around
by
Becky Bratu
New York
Window Shopper: St. Kilda's Matchstick Earrings
There are no shortage of charming shops in Brooklyn, but St. Kilda Jewelry on 5th Avenue in Park Slope raced to the top of our hit-list as soon as we
by
Becky Bratu
