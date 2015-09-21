Skip navigation!
Anna Webber
Styling Tips
4 Fall Coats You Need — & How To Pull Them Off
Calvy Click
Sep 21, 2015
Celebrity Style
6 Inspired Ways To Wear Denim To The Office
Gina Marinelli
Sep 14, 2015
Styling Tips
6 Non-Cliché Vacation Outfits For Your Next Getaway
Alison Ives
Jun 16, 2015
Celebrity Beauty
7 Women Ditch Their Makeup For One Revealing Photo Shoot
We live in a world of gotcha journalism. Paparazzi can make beaucoup bucks selling photos of stars without makeup on — because, heaven forbid they be
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
How To Do Your Hair For Every Party This Summer
We thought we were so prepared for the summer party season this year. Outfits were planned and sandals were broken in, but when the time came for the
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
The Fashion-Girl Trend You CAN Pull Off
There are some fashion-girl trends that even the most style adept have trouble mastering with total confidence — take socks with sandals or
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
5 Fresh Ways To Wear Your Favorite Denim Styles
There's a reason why we almost never throw away our old jeans — and it's not because we're secretly wishing acid-wash will come back. The truth is,
by
Raquel Laneri
Hair
Get Effortless Waves
Without
The Hassle
Real talk: Wavy hair is not a new, novel trend. Season after season, from the runways to the streets, this look has been worn and styled in every which
by
Jada Wong
Sex
5 Sex Myths You Should Stop Believing
If sex were a board game, the how-to handbook would be some five billion pages long — with different rules dictated by and for each individual player,
by
Jessica Chou
Hair
The Perfect Hairstyle For Commitment-Phobes
Spring is (hopefully) on its way, so we're gearing up for the promise of sunshine and warmer weather. But, not before taking a second look at our beauty
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
How To Upgrade Your Work Outfit For ZERO Dollars
Give a working girl unlimited access to her favorite floor in a department store, and you can be sure she'll walk out of there looking like a boss. That's
by
Connie Wang
Hair
Runway-Model Hair That You
Can
Do
Just because the hairstyles we saw at Fashion Week back in September are meant for spring 2015, doesn't mean that we can't start wearing them now.
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Get The Most Perfect Middle Part
Ever
The center part has always been just another way to split your hair — sometimes even considered less flattering and less fashionable than the deep
by
Jada Wong
Hair
In A Hair Rut? 5 Easy Ways To Change It Up For Every Hair Type
Whether you pull your strands into a tight top knot because you're always inexplicably five minutes late or you just feel more like yourself with straight
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Forget The Elaborate Braids, This Simple Style's Gonna Be BIG
It's no surprise that we have a major braid obsession. See Exhibit A; Exhibit B; and, well, we could go on. But, despite our unrequited love for exquisitely
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Find The Best Makeup For Your Skin Tone
One of the most coveted beauty styles on the red carpet ever is the no-makeup-makeup look — a flawless face that seemingly glows all by itself. While it
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Is This The Easiest Runway Hairstyle?
It's not quite a bun. And, it's definitely not a ponytail. It's…a loop. We keep seeing them wherever we go. There's something that's just so cool and
by
Fiona Gibb
Hair
The Hair Trick To Learn From The Supermodels
When it comes to pulling off a "statement" haircut — the kind you get when you're a) breaking up with your S.O., b) starting a band, c) looking to be
by
Fiona Gibb
Hair
Say Goodbye To The Cheerleader Ponytail
Classic ballerina chignons are always in; and sleek, high, dominatrix-y ponytails definitely had their time in the spotlight (thank you, Ariana Grande).
by
Fiona Gibb
Fitness
This Workout Delivers Real Results In Just 4 Minutes
No matter how hard we try, there are some days when we just can't fit in a full-hour sweat session. That's why short but effective routines are our go-to
by
Ashley Mateo
Travel
This NYC Designer's Weekend Is Pure Eye Candy
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
How To Cut Your Workout In Half
Multitasking isn’t just a way to get things done, it’s a way of life. Every new beauty craze is a one-and-done product, and we can't sit through a
by
Ashley Mateo
New York
The Brooklyn To-Do List You Haven't Done Yet
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Style
3 Women, 3 Cool Careers That Inspire
If you've ever thought about rising through the ranks to a corner office, starting your own business, or turning your artistic passion into a career,
by
Jada Wong
