Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anna Tran
New York
NYC Hot Sale: 3.1 Phillip Lim Sample Sale
Anna Tran
Mar 23, 2011
Los Angeles
Celeb Look Of The Day: Anna Kendrick Makes Us Green With Envy
Anna Tran
Mar 21, 2011
Beauty
The Coolest New Salon For The Willow Smith Set
Anna Tran
Mar 3, 2011
Los Angeles
High Art: Francesco Vezzoli GREED Fragrance At MOCA
Have you ever wondered what Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams smell like? A bit of Jasmine, a dash of Gardenia, a touch of greed? Ok, just kidding.
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Scout & Friends Flea Market Comes To Space 15 Twenty
Rain or shine, Space 15 Twenty will be housing a flea market event this Sunday, where you will find clothes and trinkets from your favorite local vendors.
by
Anna Tran
Politics
Work Of Heart: Grab Rossmore Jewelry Now
Lately have you ever thought if you saw one more fluffy red heart, you'll scream? Yeah, us too. That's why we are so relieved that one of our fave local
by
Anna Tran
Celebrity Style
Dianna Agron's Red Carpet Style Hits A High Note
All you male Gleeks—take a deep breath before you look at this photo. Dianna Agron is just a little too hot to handle right now. At last night's
by
Anna Tran
Entertainment
LACMA Spotlights Jane Fonda's Films
Some may know her as the a '80s fitness guru, and others will always refer to her as the sexy Barberella, but we simply know her as the hottest actress
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Behind The Scenes At January Jones' Nekkid Versace Shoot
Versace has always been known to be a little risqué when it comes to those tight, cut-out dresses, so it comes as no surprise when Donatella herself cast
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Peep Natalie Portman's Conflict-Free Diamond Engagement Ring
Leave it to vegan poster girl Natalie Portman to have a stunning, customized, eco-friendly engagement ring. Thoughtfully designed by Portman's
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Listen Up, Rachel Zoe Wannabes: The School Of Style Is For You
All you aspiring stylists out there, get ready for a chic crash course in styling at the School of Style—a truly innovative three-day breakdown of all
by
Anna Tran
Entertainment
And The Nominees Are: See Who Got An Oscar Nod
If movie making is like football, then the Oscars are like the Super Bowl. Hollywood's most glamorous night is underway and the players have been announced;
by
Anna Tran
Entertainment
Must-See Art Alert: Leon Golub At William Griffin Gallery
Leave tomorrow evening open and head over to Santa Monica's William Griffin Gallery for the new Leon Golub exhibition. The late Golub had a knack for
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Sally Hershberger Opens Up At The SLS
The swanky SLS Hotel is opening an exclusive luxury hair studio with stylist to the stars, Sally Hershberger and Ciel Spa the beginning of February,
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Bake Shop! L.A.'s Top Tanning Salons
Nothing makes a SoCal girl want to high-tail it to a tanning bed or spray-tan booth quite like blinding sun and high temps in the middle of January. So,
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Rodarte Talks Swarovski's Influence On Black Swan
After Natalie Portman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for Black Swan, the buzz for that beautiful ballerina film keeps growing and we can't get
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Hot Rumor Alert: Are Jake And Mila Hollywood's Newest Fling?
With all the hubbub at the Golden Globes about "mean-spirited" yet highly hilarious Ricky Gervais and who wore emerald and sorbet frocks the best, we may
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Rad or Bad: Chloë Sevigny's Big Rodarte Love
No one rocks right-off-the-runway better than Chloë Sevigny, so we were ecstatic to see one of fave collections from the spring shows, Rodarte, on the
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Demi Or Natalie: Who Looked Hotter?
It's a showdown of possibly the two hottest naturally brunette babes in Hollywood: Red carpet veteran Demi Moore and preggers beauty Natalie Portman.
by
Anna Tran
Entertainment
The Mondrian Sessions Is Back In 2011 With Francis And The Lights
Kick off the still fairly new year with another amazing musical night at the Mondrian Sessions at Skybar. Francis and the Lights will have the rooftop
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Lindsay Lohan Steps Into Role As Shoe Designer
When Lindsay Lohan tweeted she will be taking things "one step at a time" (pun intended?), we decided she was talking about her upcoming new collection
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Rooney Mara: The Girl With The W Cover
As the new cover girl of W magazine, all eyes (from film and now fashion) are on Burberry-clad Rooney Mara. Better known as the antihero Lisbeth
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Michelle Williams Goes Glam In Wren
Oscar buzz has been surrounding Michelle Williams for her role in Blue Valentine, and if we had it our way, we'd also give her a golden awards for all
by
Anna Tran
Designers
Channel Your Inner Lady Of The Canyon With Wildfox White Label
The new Wildfox White Label collection is like the Wildfox Couture that we already love, except on acid. L.A.-based Wildfox has been popular amongst the
by
Anna Tran
Celebrity Style
Rachel McAdams Gives New Meaning To The Red Carpet At A Recent Pr...
Rachel McAdams can do no wrong in our books, and this photo from a recent premiere in Berlin for her latest flick Morning Glory just further proves that
by
Anna Tran
Celebrity Beauty
A Braid Bar That Charges Only $25 For The Perfect Spring Updo
For some time now, the go-to hair trend for celeb street style to red carpet chic has been a pretty braid updo. Lauren Conrad started sporting the side
by
Anna Tran
Entertainment
Driver Discovery: Every Glove Compartment Needs This Gadget
Ladies, have no fear, the Porta-Jump is here! In L.A., having the occasional run-in with a dead battery is typical—and pretty stressful. Pulled off to
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Cool Shopping Collab: Iko Iko Pops Up At Space 15 Twenty
Iko Iko on Sunset is setting up a new pop-up gallery at Space 15 Twenty this week and we are so excited to see what this shop of unique and quirky designs
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Is Zac Efron Turning Into The Situation?
Is that Zac Efron or did MTV cast a new member for Jersey Shore? At last night's People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theater, the Hudgens-less Efron
by
Anna Tran
Los Angeles
Count Your Lucky Stars For Planet Blue's Huge Annual Sale
Planet Blue, one of our favorite boutiques for slouchy blouses and printed dresses, is having its annual major sale at their Beverly Hills location
by
Anna Tran
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted