Amanda Madden
Dedicated Feature
Pizza So Good You Won't Believe It's Healthy
Allison Daniels
Feb 24, 2015
Makeup
Pros Fix Our Worst Eyeliner Mistakes
Phillip Picardi
Feb 19, 2015
Sex
5 Love Stories You've Never Heard Before
Annie Georgia Gre...
Feb 6, 2015
Tinseltown
In Honor of National Pie Day, Get Ready to Make One Like A Pro
Not that we needed an official reason, but it's National Pie Day! The American Pie Council® suggests that we celebrate this momentous occasion "by taking
by
Liz Wallace
Styling Tips
It's Freezing — Here's What To Wear
If you've lost feeling in your fingers, we understand. Staying warm in these insane temps is not an easy feat. Unfortunately, those heaters that let you
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
This Is How You Seed A Pomegranate Properly
Pomegranate seeds are the tiny, sweet diamonds of the fruit world. Actually, getting them out of their shells is a lot like mining. If it weren't so
by
Chloe Daley
Styling Tips
Why Turtlenecks Are The Only Tops You Need
Lately, I don't even consider wearing a shirt unless it's a turtleneck. Not only are they super slimming; they're also (no surprise) super warm. A
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
The Color Of The Season In 3 Copy-Now Looks
When we think about stunning and innovative fashion, the color brown isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But, somewhere along the way, this very hue
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
This Bold Style For Curly-Haired Gals Is Easier Than It Looks
Why do we always think that the grass is greener on the other side of the hair-care aisle? If we have straight hair, we want to whip out the curling iron,
by
Jada Wong
Food & Drinks
This Is How You Pop That Champagne Bottle
As fun as it is to watch a stream of Champagne fly into the air (like in every movie, ever), it really isn't a blast to have sticky residue all over your
by
Chloe Daley
Styling Tips
Fresh New Year's Eve Outfits: 3 Parties, 3 Looks
New Year's Eve is all kinds of pressure. You're supposed to have "plans" and someone to do the whole countdown/kiss thing with? Don't even get us started
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
How To Get Crazy Volume Without The Damage
Once we saw the voluminous locks that hairstylist Orlando Pita created for spring 2015, we knew that teased, blown-out strands were going to be big —
by
Jada Wong
Dedicated Feature
Let’s Talk About Love: Behind-The-Scenes At The Beauty Nation Shoot
When it comes to the matters of love and romance — whether you’re in the beginning stages with a brand-new crush, you’re calling it quits, or
by
Jinnie Lee
Hair
How To Create 3 Different Curls Using A Flat Iron
Here's a secret: Marketers want you to think that hair and beauty products have only one purpose. But, we know that lipstick can double as blush, mascara
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Finish A Braid Without An Elastic
It doesn't matter how many precautions we take: When we most desperately need a hair tie, we can't seem to find one of the million we purchase every
by
Jada Wong
Hair
A New No-Commitment Way To Dye Your Hair
Perhaps, in your wildest dreams, you've contemplated rainbow hair. Odds are, you've shied away from it, fearing chemical damage, costly salon
by
Phillip Picardi
Nails
DIY This Easy & Unexpected Mani NOW
If the manis on the spring '15 runways were any indication, nail art is here to stay. And, for good reason. One of the biggest and most innovative trends
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Lazy Girls Rejoice! This Nail-Art Trick Was MADE For You
So, you've mastered the art of the single-shade manicure — basecoat, two coats of color, and a topcoat. Maybe you can even pull off a decent French.
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
The Comfy-Pant Solution To Embrace All Season Long
Wide-leg pants are the exact type of thing you love — on other people. They're super flattering, but you've convinced yourself you can't pull them off.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
The Best Way To Cut An Acorn Squash
There are certain things you just don't learn in home economics class. Example A: How to cut an acorn squash. It sounds simple enough, but all those
by
Chloe Daley
Work & Money
Want More? Go Behind The Scenes With The Bosses
When you think “fearless leader,” your brain may not instantly land on candy-colored lips and sapphire-winged cat-eyes, but that’s all about to
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
3 Non-Boring Shirtdress Outfits
You don't exactly squeal with joy at the thought of a shirtdress. You likely haven't been saving up to splurge on a fancy one and, if you own a shirtdress
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
Inside The Halloween-Ready Wardrobe Of A Top Blogger
Of all the things we have in common with Jenn Im, we're most grateful that we share her love of voyeurism. That's right: Neither of us can get enough of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
It's Time! 3 New Looks For Sweater Weather
Don't worry, guys. There's not really a wrong way to wear a sweater. But, given the bulk and heft of the thick knits we prefer as temps drop, it's easy to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
How To Dress For Girls' Night Out — From A Top Vlogger
Today is one of those cold and rainy days in NYC. But, our friends on the West Coast are still enjoying beautiful weather — and dressing accordingly.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
3 Reasons To Wear Vests This Fall
It's okay if you don't yet consider vests a fall staple. We're about to show you three reasons to rethink your stance. Not only are they great ways to mix
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment
Watch These Rising Entertainers Beautify Their Bold Personalities
From bold blue eyebrows, to an all-pastel purple palette, to highly pigmented bubblegum-pink lips, leave it to Revlon to help achieve these coveted looks
by
Jinnie Lee
Nails
Nailed It: 3 Ways To Fix Chipped Tips
Chips happen. Even if you apply a topcoat every other day or avoid washing the dishes like the plague, your perfectly painted fingers will inevitably meet
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
3 Dress-Over-Pants Outfits Anyone Can Pull Off
I don't want to jump the gun here, but I'm gonna go ahead and say it's pretty much tights season. Not only does that mean an end to long, hot days, but it
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
Hot Pants, Tiger Prints, & A Badass Closet You Have To See
If there's one thing we appreciate around here, it's those style standouts with signature aesthetics and killer dressing instincts, which is why we've got
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
