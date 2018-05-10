Skip navigation!
Allie Smith
Beauty
These 5 Hair Stories Are All Sorts Of Inspiring
Claire Fontanetta
May 10, 2018
Fashion
Gen Z Gives A Whole New Meaning To Dressing Extra
Kelly Agnew
Aug 10, 2017
Trends
How To Pull Off Fall's Biggest Trend
Alison Ives
Sep 10, 2015
Makeup
Fake A Summer Glow Even If You Never Leave The Office
Summer should be all about long, glorious days spent basking in the sun, rereading our favorite books in the park, and dining alfresco. But, in reality,
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The NEW Way To Wear Eyeliner
By now, we've mostly mastered the cat-eye. We'd even call it easy. A line here, a little flick there, half a bottle of makeup remover, and presto — two
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Are '60s Lashes Making A Comeback?
Beauty trends — like all trends — are cyclical. Lipliner inspired by the '90s, full brows defined by the '80s, suede and fringe straight from the '70s
by
Jada Wong
Sex & Relationships
How To Actually
Enjoy
Dating In NYC
Some people see dating as a necessary evil, an in-between state, a means to a hopefully happily-ever-after ending. But, not 27-year-old NYC native Maud
by
Jada Wong
Work & Money
7 Tips To Land Your Dream Job
Whether you’re just starting out at your first job or you’re sitting pretty in a cushy corner office, you had to start somewhere. And, we bet that
by
Jada Wong
Home
This Couple Makes Moving In Together Look SO Easy
You basically spend all your time together anyway, and rents are steep — we get it. At some point in many relationships, moving in together becomes a
by
Jada Wong
