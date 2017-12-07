Skip navigation!
Andrea Bartz
Home For The Holidays
Party-Season Confidence Tricks For Introverts
Andrea Bartz
Dec 7, 2017
Sex & Relationships
The Breakup That Changed My Life
Andrea Bartz
Dec 5, 2016
Body
A Blind Healer In Bali Cured My Broken Foot & It Was Bananas
Andrea Bartz
Nov 23, 2016
Body
The Truth About How I Hit My Goal Weight
I, like many women, have always fixated on my Lowest Adult Weight, carrying it around like an old, tarnished trophy: 132 pounds in the fall of 2011, a
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex
5 Rules For Breaking Up With Someone
When I was dating my way through New York as a bright-eyed twentysomething, I was ghosted a lot. It happened so often, I had a boilerplate email I sent
by
Andrea Bartz
Travel
8 Genius Hacks For Scoring The Best Hotel Room, Every Time
Why book an ordinary stay in an ordinary hotel room when you could be lodging like the BAMF you are? No matter where you're going or what kind of
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex & Relationships
The Ghosting Problem We Don't Talk About
I’ve been ghosted before ghosting was even a thing. My girlfriends and I first referred to Disappearing Dudes, an umbrella term for men who would be
by
Andrea Bartz
Travel
I Overcame My Fear Of Nakedness & Here's What Happened
One of my most frequent stress dreams involves being naked in public. I’m walking through the mall when I realize I’ve forgotten to don pants, for
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex
I'm Not Engaged. Please Send Love Anyway
The other week, a friend of mine called off her wedding. Her engagement photos were so beautiful that I welled up upon seeing them late last year, filled
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex & Relationships
The Complicated Politics Of Flipping The Bird At A Man
When you bike, drivers are mean to you. I'm sure this is a universal fact (in cities, anyway), applied to male and female bicyclists in equal measure.
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex & Relationships
The Crazy Way Sex (Literally) Saved This Woman's Life
One day in 2013, Ellie Taylor-Davis, now 28, was having sex with her boyfriend. In addition to all the usual feels, she detected a weird sensation in
by
Andrea Bartz
Health
5 Smart Ways To Beat The Winter Blahs
We’re almost through February — the cruelest month — and you’re just about done with this winter business. After all, it’s hard to get up the
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex
I Knew He Was A Pickup Artist, But I Dated Him Anyway
Let’s start with the obvious: Sexism is horrible; lecherous dudes are creepy, and anyone who treats women as objects deserves to have his (or her)
by
Andrea Bartz
Sex
How Facebook Is Actually Deepening Our Relationships
A few weeks ago, I was sitting around a dinner table with five twentysomething female friends and a seventysomething neighbor we'd invited to dine with
by
Andrea Bartz
