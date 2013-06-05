We love online shopping just as much as the next gal (lunch hour, anyone?), but there's something to be said for being able to see and physically touch what we're about to purchase — and not just clothes. Skin care also falls into this category because, well, this is our face we're talking about. So, if you're looking for something new to try that isn't an impulsive late-night, post-cocktails, purchase post, look no further than Nordstrom.