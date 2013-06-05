We love online shopping just as much as the next gal (lunch hour, anyone?), but there's something to be said for being able to see and physically touch what we're about to purchase — and not just clothes. Skin care also falls into this category because, well, this is our face we're talking about. So, if you're looking for something new to try that isn't an impulsive late-night, post-cocktails, purchase post, look no further than Nordstrom.
The luxury department store is now carrying the celebrity-coveted ARCONA skin-care line from Los Angeles, known for its results-driven, all-natural formulations. And just what makes these products the bee's knees? The active ingredients are cold-pressed at low temps in small batches to ensure that they remain effective and fresh.
As for the starlets that have been reaping the benefits from products such as the Brightening Gommage (that means exfoliant) and Overnight Cellular Repair complex, well, beauties like Zoe Saldana, Amber Valletta, Kate Beckinsale, Maria Menounos, and Diane Lane can attest to its skin-care powers.
Photo: Courtesy of ARCONA
