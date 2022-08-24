For These Twin DJs, Opening A Juice Bar Got Them (& Their Community) Through The Pandemic

However intimidating the decision may have felt, the Colemans’ close sisterly bond made such a drastic pivot feel a little less scary. The two not only have each other’s backs when the going gets tough, but they continuously challenge one another to keep innovating and evolving. “We have the benefit of being able to go back and forth with one another, which helps us both keep our energy high, and we’re able to balance each other,” says Angel. “Being both entrepreneurs and musicians can be really draining, but I don’t think we’re that affected by it because we act as a sort of incubator for each other.”