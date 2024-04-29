ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Alo Is Having Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — What To Buy

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated April 29, 2024, 8:17 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Alo.
The sun is out, the air is warmer, and, suddenly, our desire to run or take long walks outside, or just spend time in the park, increased by, well, a lot. If you’re struck by the same urge, and have also realized that the athleisure and fitness-ready section of your closet needs a bit of a refresh, here’s another incentive: Alo Yoga’s annual anniversary sale — aka the L.A.-based brand’s biggest sale of the year — has kicked off. 
Running from April 29 to May 3, the Aloversary sale offers a 30-percent discount sitewide on all Alo pieces and products, ranging from the brand’s celeb-loved leggings to sports bras, jackets, and accessories. There will also be even greater discounts (up to 70 percent off) on styles that are already on sale. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You can shop the Alo sale online and in stores now. Read on to discover some of the pieces we can’t wait to shop. 

Alo Leggings 

Shop This
Alo
Airlift High-waist Suit Up Legging
$96.00$138.00
Alo
From high-waisted styles to flares and capris in an array of bold colors, Alo’s popular leggings will have you ready to work up a sweat — or just lounge around at home. 
Shop Alo leggings
Alo
Airbrush High-waist Enso Legging
$70.00$118.00
Alo
Alo
Airbrush High-waist Kick-back Legging
$54.00$108.00
Alo
Alo
Alosoft High-waist Iconic 90s Capri
$61.00$88.00
Alo

Alo Sports Bras 

Shop This
Alo
Wild Thing Bra
$47.00$68.00
Alo
When it comes to sports bras, you can find all kinds of silhouettes and styles (think: racerbacks, sculpted pieces, cropped tanks, and more) with varying levels of support that will suit all of your needs.
Shop Alo sports bras.
Alo
Alosoft Molded Fantasy Bra
$44.00$74.00
Alo
Alo
Airbrush Enso Bra
$44.00$74.00
Alo
Alo
Airbrush Stream Lined Bra Tank
$47.00$68.00
Alo

Alo Tops

Shop This
Alo
Cropped Take Me Out Button Up
$68.00$98.00
Alo
From cropped button-fronts to tees, tanks, and tenniscore pullovers, you can find a wide selection of tops at Alo that can take you from the gym to running errands to girls' night out, and everything in between. 
Shop Alo tops.
Alo
Seamless Ribbed Cropped Serene Long Sleeve
$40.00$68.00
Alo
Alo
Alosoft 1/2 Zip Rapid Pullover
$68.00$98.00
Alo
Alo
Wellness Rib Mock Neck Polished Short Sleeve
$47.00$68.00
Alo

Alo Bottoms

Shop This
Alo
Wide Leg Cargo Show Off Trouser
$110.00$158.00
Alo
Channel your inner Zendaya in Challengers with a sporty tennis skirt, opt for trendy cargo pants or a classic pair of biker shorts, or dress things up a bit with a new pair of stylish — and comfortable — trousers. 
Shop Alo shorts, skirts, and pants.
Alo
7'' High-waist Biker Short
$34.00$68.00
Alo
Alo
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
$61.00$88.00
Alo
Alo
Mid-rise Showdown Trouser
$110.00$158.00
Alo

Alo Jackets

Shop This
Alo
Formation Trench Coat
$243.00$348.00
Alo
Whether you need a new warm-weather-ready jacket to take you to your next workout class, a staple transitional piece like a trenchcoat, or an office-ready cropped blazer, now is the time to pick one up. 
Shop Alo outerwear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Alo
Cropped First-class Blazer
$131.00$188.00
Alo
Alo
On Point Moto Jacket
$117.00$168.00
Alo
Alo
Summer Nights Lightweight Coat
$180.00$258.00
Alo

Alo Dresses

Shop This
Alo
Charmed Tennis Dress
$59.00$118.00
Alo
You’ll want to hit the court — or pack for vacation — in one of these sporty, soft, and cute dresses. 
Shop Alo dresses.
Alo
Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
$82.00$118.00
Alo
Alo
Goddess Ribbed Short Sleeve Dress
$68.00$98.00
Alo
Alo
Striped Mesh Synergy Long Sleeve Dress
$89.00$128.00
Alo

Alo Accessories

Shop This
Alo
Om The Go Gym Sling Bag
$96.00$138.00
Alo
Upgrade your look with the perfect accessory, whether that’s a bucket hat, crossbody bag, or a pair of sunglasses worth obsessing over. 
Shop Alo accessories.
Alo
Corduroy Neighborhood Bucket Hat
$54.00$78.00
Alo
Alo
Sheer Crossbody Bucket Bag
$68.00$98.00
Alo
Alo
Stunner Sunglasses
$105.00$150.00
Alo

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT