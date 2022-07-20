If you were to peer through my summer wardrobe, there's one thing you would see: jumpsuits — rows and rows of them. One-and-done outfits are my thing, and I'm always ready to add more. While my go-to style for these one-pieces revolves around the smocked wide-leg kinds, I've been on the search for a shorter length. The temperature is reaching the 90s, and no matter how breezy these longer lengths are, it's getting a wee bit hot. That's when I met Alex Mill's Standard Short Jumpsuit. Beware, it has a similar name to the original beloved short sleeve and long pants version, the Standard Short Sleeve jumpsuit. However, I got the new prime summer version with short sleeves and shorts. It's the new vacation-worthy style that Alex Mill fans are already falling in love with for the hot weather. Say goodbye to stuffy pants and hello to airiness!
I've tried on both the short and long short-sleeved jumpsuit in the same cotton twill and oat milk hue. The other colorways include army green and a dark navy, but I was drawn to this adorable shade for summer days. I'm obsessed with how effortless it is, and you only need a few key accessories to spice it up. (I usually opt for a quirky drawstring bucket bag and a pair of cute sandals.) Unlike my usual flowy jumpsuits, I found the slightly structured utility design refreshing and different. Additionally, intricate details made me feel it was well thought out. For instance, the cuffs on the sleeves, shorts, and oversized pockets. Although it's an investment at $168, you're getting a one-of-a-kind jumpsuit that is easy to style and makes you feel confident. The cotton twill material is also sturdy yet soft and lightweight with a bit of stretch that makes it oh so comfy. And, like all Alex Mill pieces, it's designed to last and to be worn season after season.
The jumpsuit is easy to slip into with seven buttons up the front. I found that the only time these buttons became a hassle was when I had to use the bathroom. Mind you; it was a Porta Potty at a summer festival. Hence, I wouldn't recommend wearing it if there isn't a clean or big enough bathroom available for you to shimmy out of it. In addition, since there are more buttons than a zipper, it's not form-fitting and quite roomy. When it came to sizing, I opted for my usual size small, but it ranges from XS to XL. If you want a slightly fitted look, there are adjustable buttons on the waist that you can cinch back.
I have this jumpsuit in Oatmilk - it’s the perfect French vanilla off-white. So comfy and effortlessly cool. I bought a medium for a slightly oversized look, and it fits just right. I wish they made this one in more colors! I’m going to be living in it all summer.
Alex Mill Reviewer
Everything from the unique short style jumpsuit to the details and fit makes this one-piece the primadonna of my collection. Alex Mill enthusiasts agree too; while the new version doesn’t have as many reviews as the older styles, they praise in unison that the fit and length of the shorts and sleeves are just right. One reviewer was especially ecstatic about the fit, saying they even jumped up and down when they first tried it on. " It’s easy to put on and take off, the fabric is magical, and it made me feel like a badass boss. I think I can wear it anywhere and be comfortable and stylish,” they conclude. I wholeheartedly agree with another reviewer who exclaimed that they’ll live in it all summer. I’m glad that it won’t be just me.
