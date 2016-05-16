After last month's productive spring-cleaning binge, we imagine your closet's looking a little sparse these days. With all of that freed-up space, the next logical step is to stock up on new wares and fill it back up again, right? Well, that's certainly our M.O. this season (not to mention the motivation behind the overhaul in the first place), and thanks to one of our go-to denim brands, pre-summer shopping is about to get way easier.
That's because AG is offering $1,000 to scoop up its new seasonal arrivals, cha-ching. Beyond AG's trademark jean styles, like distressed high-waisted pairs and frayed-hem options, you can also score a broader range of product like minimalist dresses and blouses. Talk about an instant closet boost. Drop your email here to enter, and may luck be on your side, friends.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 06/16/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
