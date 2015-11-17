A handful of months later, though, the acne came back. I panicked, but my dermatologist assured me this was pretty normal and would probably be resolved with one more full course of isotretinoin. So I took it, got better again, and relapsed again … and again.



When you’re a teenager, taking Accutane is so commonplace it’s dull. When you’re old enough to be making regular 401(k) contributions and you still have to beg your dermatologist for a hit of the good stuff, it’s depressing. I went through two more rounds of Accutane, when I was 19 and 22, with roughly the same results. My skin would be great for a couple of years, and then, suddenly, that gift would be taken from me. Isotretinoin’s failure to definitively cure my acne was, for almost a decade, one of my biggest frustrations.



Yet Accutane was also my saving grace. I’ve basically tried every acne treatment supported by science, and while I still use some of them in my skin-care regimen, there isn’t one treatment that has done nearly as much for my skin as Accutane has. I would have loved to be a part of that lucky 85% who took a pill for four months and never had to think about her skin again, but that’s not the card life dealt me. I didn’t get a life of good skin, but I had a few years.



And what happened in those years? I remembered what a healthy self-image looked like. I made out with boys without worrying how I looked at close range. I started being warmer to other people because I no longer assumed they were judging my skin, and they were usually warm in return. I stopped wearing a full face of makeup at the beach or during sleepovers with girlfriends. I stopped needing to take two or three showers a day in order to feel less dirty. When self-loathing didn’t take up so much of my energy, I was amazed by how much I was able to achieve.



Accutane didn’t cure me. And taking Accutane was tough, too. I remember the painful side effects: dry skin, achy joints, and chapped lips that split open and bled if I laughed too hard. I remember the indignity of checkups at my dermatologist’s office, being forced to take monthly pregnancy tests in exchange for medication refills. (The tests are a safeguard against the severe birth defects caused by Accutane, and they’re also humiliating overkill when you’re a 17-year-old virgin.) But my gratitude for Accutane outweighs the complaints.



Now I’m in my 30s and I still get bad breakouts if I’m not on medication. However, I’ve been able to get off the Accutane train. When I was 26, a dermatologist recommended I try spironolactone, a blood pressure medication that’s used off-label to treat hormonal acne in fully grown women. It has succeeded in giving me pretty clear skin for the long-term. If I ever decide to have a baby, I’ll have to stop taking spiro. (You can’t take it when you’re pregnant or trying to conceive either, but you don't have commit to a pregnancy test every month — thank gawd!) My skin is going to suck and I can’t say I won’t dread it. But I will remember that the misery is temporary, and every day with clear skin is something to be grateful for.