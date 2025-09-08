All The Looks From The 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are upon us for another year, inviting some of music's biggest names to a ceremony celebrating the most exciting music video creations of the year.
All our favorite pop stars are in attendance and looking fire. Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Tyla and Ariana Grande are already in the room, dressed and ready to accept their praise for the evening.
And before you ask, no, Taylor Swift is not attending the VMAs this year. Despite earning one nomination for Artist Of The Year, Swift has opted to forego this year's awards ceremony. With her next studio album, 'The Life Of A Showgirl', dropping next month, 2026 is sure to be a bigger year for her.
But without further ado, let's take a look at some of the most notable looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.