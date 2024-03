What R29 Editors Are Shopping From Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

When the words “Amazon” and “sale” appear together, it’s usually in the context of Prime Day , Amazon’s two-day online shopping extravaganza that’s swelled in recent years to an internet-wide occasion of its own. However, depending on how much time you spend online shopping (no comment), you may or may not be aware that Amazon actually hosts sales year-round. They’re not especially often, so when they do take place, we can’t help but pay attention. So when Amazon announced its inaugural Big Spring Sale , we wasted no time in scouring the deets for what to expect.As the name suggests, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale , taking place today through March 25, spotlights seasonal items like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, home and garden décor , along with deals on skincare , cleaning gadgets, and more. Discounts go up to 50% off, so if you’re looking for a spring refresh, you found it. Keep clicking to see what R29’s savvy team of shopping editors has in their carts.