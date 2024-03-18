If there’s one thing the NAACP Image Awards are going to deliver, it’s vibrancy. Danielle Pinnock, shining in a bright green floral gown, spoke to Unbothered about what the awards show means to her. “This event means so much to me. I’ve had it on my vision board for so long. To be in the room with all this Black excellence. It’s like I finally have a seat at the table.”