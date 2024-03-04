A24’s Problemista Tells a Weird, Magical Immigration Story — & I Loved It

"A24’s Problemistais a weird, magical movie that tackles the confusion and strangeness of early adulthood from the perspective of a soft-spoken but creative immigrant from Central America. "
"The strength of Problemista lies in how the film reframes the boring and oppressive structures of racial capitalism as monsters, labyrinths, and games, demystifying what keeps us subjugated and taking the power away from the bureaucratic processes that terrorize immigrants on a daily basis."
"Immigrant stories don’t have to only be about pain and oppression; they don’t have to only be about distance and deportation. As Torres has shown, immigrant stories can be about slaying monsters and standing up to rich white ladies and becoming famous toy designers."