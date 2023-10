According To Paris Fashion Week, These Will Be The Biggest Trends Of 2024

Oversized silhouettes and businesscore fashion have already been trending this year. In the spring though, the two will join forces to make a case for the extra-oversized blazer which can also double as outerwear during the transitional, in-between season, if we are to believe the runways of Issey Miyake, Marni, and Carven. Think of this item as the key to achieving the corporate aesthetic without looking, well…corporate.