Finishing a product is typically a feat for a beauty editor. With the sheer volume of products we're requested to test out, it’s impossible to try everything we actually get sent, let alone finish it all to the last drop. But sometimes we can't quit a product that’s just that good. Or perhaps there’s a convenience factor that makes the product easy to use and thus easy to finish. Maybe there’s not that much product at all, so getting through the bottle was less of a task.
In today’s episode, we discuss which nine products we polished off and where they fall into the aforementioned categories: Which ones were a joy to empty, and which ones were finished but didn't make it to our list to repurchase? From Hailey Bieber’s always sold-out Barrier Restore Cream to an SPF that was great to wear but perhaps not worth picking up again, listen to our thoughts in this episode, and shop all our favorites here.
Advertisement
Listen below, subscribe on Apple podcasts, or follow us on Spotify. Follow Gloss Angeles on Instagram.
Gloss Angeles is a beauty podcast, co-hosted by longtime beauty journalists Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan. Experts in the field and friends IRL, they pull back the curtain on the trends, treatments, and popular products you’re dying to know the insider details about. Tuesday episodes reveal their favorite products of the moment and the most notable beauty headlines while Friday episodes feature guests from experts in the industry to celebrity spokespeople, including Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness, Barbie Ferreira, Brad Mondo, Emma Chamberlain, Dr. Jason Diamond, Charlotte Palermino, and more.