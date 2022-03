Why else would Judge Jackson be asked to define the term “woman” or to to divulge the idiosyncrasies of her religious faith ? Arguably, none of this has or will come up in her work as a justice. Judge Jackson, as she skillfully stated during the hearings, is not a biologist , and there is no religious test in the Constitution. Why else would Senator Graham berate and speak over Judge Jackson as she explained the intricacies of sentencing guidelines? Why else would Senator Ted Cruz, Judge Jackson’s former Harvard Law classmate, use his allotted time to parade progressive books by Black authors before the committee ? Judge Jackson had no hand in writing or marketing those books, and they certainly won’t be part of her future docket. In my opinion, Senator Cruz wanted to force Judge Jackson into distancing herself from the canon of brilliant works being banned nationwide in this anti-critical race theory witch hunt. In doing so, he was asking this Black woman to deny the intersectionality of her own life in order to be promoted to a role in ways Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett certainly were not. And with her back against the wall, she did just that.