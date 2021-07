Let’s Talk About The Shady Ethics Of The New Anthony Bourdain Documentary

The issue here is less that Neville decided to use AI-generated voiceover rather than say, have an actor read out Bourdain's words, but rather, it's the fact that nowhere in the film is this information disclosed. In fact, the information only came to light in an expansive interview with the film's director, Neville, when he was directly asked about obtaining certain quotes. During a conversation earlier this month, Helen Rosner of The New Yorker asked how they could've gotten audio of Bourdain — who died by suicide on June 8, 2018 — reading his own email, and Neville revealed that the voice was in fact machine-generated. He explained the decision, saying, "There were a few sentences that Tony wrote that he never spoke aloud. With the blessing of his estate and literary agent we used AI technology. It was a modern storytelling technique that I used in a few places where I thought it was important to make Tony's words come alive." At the time of the interview, Rosner writes that the director did not acknowledge that two other quotes were also AI-generated.