Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH FaceTime With Her Daughter Delilah & Her Mystery Man, Explained

Unlike in some past seasons (*cough* Lucy Lucy Apple Juice *cough*), there is a lot happening on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From Erika Girardi's legal troubles to Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke's feud to whatever Kathy Hilton is doing at any given moment, we're getting plenty of content. But, amid all of that, the show is also shining at light on something else: Lisa Rinna, her daughters, and their high-profile relationships.
In multiple episodes now, we have heard talk of Rinna's younger daughter, 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin, dating 38-year-old reality star Scott Disick. ("He's too damn old, and he's got three kids!" — thank you, Kyle Richards.) But, in the latest episode, July 14's "A Pretty Meltdown," we find out that Rinna's other daughter, 23-year-old Delilah Hamlin, is also dating a reality star. He's just not one all American audiences are going to be familiar with.
Advertisement
Hamlin is dating 25-year-old Eyal Booker, who appeared on the fourth season of British reality series Love Island in 2018. He's introduced to us in the episode when Rinna FaceTimes Hamlin and he's sitting next to her. Rinna explains that they've been dating for over a year, and that they met when Delilah took a modern day chance at love.
"Amelia watched Love Island," Rinna says. "She saw Eyal, and she said, 'Eyal is a male version of Delilah.' So, Delilah slid into his DMs." And, hey, it worked out! (Being a semi-well-known sometimes-reality star and model probably helped.) "He has started a fitness business," Rinna explains, "Because if you’ve seen his body… This is a creature like no other."
Here's everything else you should know about this, uh, creature.
Eyal and Delilah have similar jobs
Booker and Hamlin both have backgrounds that involve reality TV, and they are also both models and influencers. In addition to starring on Love Island, Eyal has appeared on the British series Celebs Go Dating, Impossible Celebrities, and The X Factor: Celebrities. And if you check out his Instagram, it's full of pictures of him vacationing and posing and getting that #ad money.
In February, Hamlin and Booker modeled together for a campaign for Revice Denim. "I honestly got so excited about the photos of Eyal the most!" Hamlin told E! News at the time. "I just love him so much and when I saw those photos, my heart melted. I love that we have photos like this together now."
Advertisement
As for his fitness business, it's called Empower by Eyal, and he offers training, meal plans, and has his own app.
Eyal and Delilah are still together now
Hamlin and Booker celebrated their second anniversary in May. Booker posted about the milestone on Instagram and wrote in part, "I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that... overcome all that life throw at us."
Hamlin also marked the occasion in her own post, and wrote, "I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with."
Eyal and Delilah live in both Los Angeles and London
As Booker shared in his anniversary Instagram, he and Hamlin sometimes have a long-distance relationship, because he is based in London and she has a home in Los Angeles. In October 2020, Hamlin responded to an Instagram follower who asked if she'd consider moving to London.
"We definitely talk about it but I'm happy with how we do it now where I'm in [Los Angeles] half the time and London half the time," she wrote, as reported by Bravo. "But with everything going on in the world right now we're talking about it ... "I'm not sure. [L.A.] is my home but so is Eyal."
Very sweet. Perhaps we'll get some more Booker on RHOBH in the future, but for now, it looks like the Hamlin girls are keeping viewers updated on their boyfriends only through their mom's on-camera FaceTime calls.