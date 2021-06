Rita Moreno Is “Disappointed” By Her Initial Reaction To The In The Heights Controversy

Since In the Heights premiered last week in theaters and on HBO Max, many would-be fans of the Lin Manuel Miranda creation have since taken to the internet to discuss their frustrations about its depiction of life in the Heights , specifically with its failure to highlight the darker-skinned people living within the New York City neighborhood. Though the real-life Manhattan enclave boasts a significant Afro-Latinx population, the film didn't really speak to that reality, choosing instead to cast lighter Latinx actors to bring the vibe of the neighborhood to life. When the issue was brought up in a now-viral interview on The Root , director Jon M. Chu and much of the cast didn't have a real response to the concerns; rather, they claimed that the "best people" had been chosen for the part.