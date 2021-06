Kate Winslet’s Wawa Clothes & Unedited Sex Scenes In Mare Of Easttown Reminded Us What Good TV Is

In the limited series, Winslet plays titular character Marianne “Mare” Sheehan , a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating the murder of a local teenager, and the disappearance of another local single mom. The Oscar winner recently revealed to The New York Times the many conscious decisions she and the show's staff made to keep things "unglamourous." When she noticed that her skin looked too glowy in an early cut of the show, she asked for the team to "light it to make it look not nice." She also sent the promotional poster for the show back twice because it looked too retouched. “They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,” Winslet said.