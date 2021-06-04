The Spice Girls. Destiny’s Child. The Pussycat Dolls. Girls Generation. Even if we wanted to, we could never forget the lasting impact that girl groups across genres and generations have had on our lives (nor the ear worms that we still still can't get out of hour heads). In the new original musical drama Queens, ABC explores that unique dynamic through the story of a washed up girl group seeking a career revival decades after their biggest hit put them on the map.
Hip hop group Nasty Bitches — what a name — were at the top of their game in the 1990s, topping charts and winning hearts with explicit and empowering lyrics about sexuality. But 20 years after disbanding, they simply aren't freaking it like they used to; the former superstars are now suburban housewives, starving artists chasing open mics, and B-list talk show hosts. Nothing nasty about them. Can they ever return to the glory of their old days?
To give this story a splash of authenticity, ABC recruited a team of real life stars to play its unique girl group. From a real life Ruff Ryder to the vocal bible herself, the cast of Queens isn't faking the funk when it comes to talent.
Ahead, the faces from Queens that you'll most definitely recognize.