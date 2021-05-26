The Hot-To-Shop Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales & Deals

Things are heating up and it's not just the weather — it's the best Memorial Day sales. The upcoming long weekend is a momentous occasion for kicking off summer and shopping our budget-savvy hearts out during the parade of closeout deals on everything from mattresses to fashion, beauty, AND sex toys.
Whether you're in the market for a slickly discounted arousal serum or want to rev things up with a 90%-off vibrator, now's your moment to seize that credit (or debit) card. Ahead, we've lined up the best Memorial Day sex toy sales and deals from around the internet worth your hard-earned cash and orgasms. Peruse them now before the holiday weekend hits and you find yourself busy with — ahem — other stuff.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
