The Elegance Of Shredded, Worn, Loved-To-Death Clothes

“With sustainability within myself, I love wearing the clothes I make to represent me and keep me fresh when I’m skating.I can’t step out the crib without someone asking me where I got my Malcolm X silk screen pants from. And that shit feels good, knowing people fuck with your creative mindset like that. And if i wear the same pants or some shit in a row, then who cares. Do you, as long as feeling bout yourself that’s all that matters. And be yourself. With the clothes it shows 100% me and what I fuck wit so if other people liking what I make or what I rock then that just goes to show that being yo self has a lot to go with it.”

— Darius