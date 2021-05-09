Doula Latham Thomas Is Creating Safe Spaces During The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis

When we are looking at the systemic racism and its impact on our health outcomes, it's so important to have options. But one of the things I think that's coming up for most people as they explore this is, ‘How do I design this? What would that look like? Who are the people that’ll be a part of my birth village?’ Really taking ownership of that [and that’s just one piece of it]. I've been seeing people finding like midwives and really trying to have a better hand in what the experience can look like, taking much more charge, being much more vocal in the process of really procuring those providers. So that's what it kind of looks like, a little bit more holistic, trying to make sure that we [Black people] feel like we have some semblance of control in that setting where we're going to be vulnerable.”