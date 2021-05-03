Sophie Turner Finally Gave Us A Good Look At Her Las Vegas Wedding Jumpsuit

Two years ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised the world by ditching the Billboard Music Awards early to get hitched in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Given that, at the time, the only way for us to view the evening’s events was in the form of blurry Instagram stories shot by their witness, Diplo, we’ve longed for the opportunity to find out more about the couple’s official wedding, including details about her white bridal jumpsuit. (Their second wedding was much more publicized, with the ceremony taking place in a villa in Provence, France and the bride wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown.) Now, on the two-year anniversary of the Vegas ceremony, Turner has finally provided us with both.
Advertisement
On Sunday, the Game of Thrones star posted a slideshow of photos from her wedding night, captioning the post: “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” referring to Jonas. Included in the slideshow was an image of the couple swimming fully clothed after the ceremony; one of Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ wife, dancing in bath robes with a half-naked Diplo behind them; and a handful of Turner and Jonas posing together at the wedding chapel. The latter selection gave us the up-close-and-personal look at the bride’s fall ‘19 Bevza jumpsuit, which had a silk camisole top with a teddy-like bodice and flowing pant legs.
As shown in the photos, Turner paired the jumpsuit with a white headband and a detachable veil, along with gold, heeled sandals from Loeffler Randall, which are still available. Adding a bit of Vegas flair to the ensemble, she and Jonas wore matching pink, ‘70s style sunglasses.