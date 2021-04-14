FUNBOY’s New Barbie Pool Floats Are As Sweet As They Sound

This summer we're partying with Barbie at the pool thanks to FUNBOY's new limited edition collab with the famous toy brand, Mattel. As an ode to SoCal in the '70s, chill beach vibes, and, most of all, Barbie's 50th anniversary, the luxury summer accessories retailer churned out one of the dreamiest lines of pool decor we've seen to date. Choose from a retro two-seat golf cart float, a jet-set private plane float, a classic convertible float, a dream kiddie pool, a personal tube float, or a vintage fringe beach towel, all priced between $39 to $129. Just a glimpse at the baby pink, vibrant orange, and light-blue hues will have you dreaming of golden California sun rays and lounging around the backyard all season long.
Malibu Barbie first stepped on the scene in 1971 as Mattel’s, “quintessential sun-loving, California girl.” Hence, FUNBOY’s limited-edition capsule collection is all about the perfect throwback California beach day — touch down in Malibu on your private jet, cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway in your shiny new convertible, catch a tan on your swanky beach towel, and maybe take the golf cart for a spin on the course later in the day. Whether you're a devoted Barbie stan or just live for the nostalgic dreamy vibe of the launch, these accessories take us one step closer to the romantic movie-like summer. Check out the line exclusively sold on FUNBOY's site to get the full scoop.
