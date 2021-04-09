Both Of The Crown‘s Prince Philips React To The Death Of The Duke Of Edinburgh

Shortly after news broke on April 9 that Prince Philip died at the age of 99, many offered their condolences to the royal family, including those who've spent many years dramatizing his story for the world.
Netflix’s The Crown released a statement honoring the late royal patriarch: "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time."
The series premiered in 2016 and focuses on the life and rise of Queen Elizabeth II. Matt Smith, who received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of the show (which covered the 1940s to 1960s), wrote in a statement, "I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.”
Tobias Menzies, however — who played Prince Philip during the most recent third and fourth seasons — offered a tribute that he felt the late duke would appreciate.
“If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare,” Menzies wrote. “O good old man! How well in thee appears the constant service of the antique world. Rest in Peace.”
Prince Philip was notorious for his controversial and often racist remarks said throughout his life. But many, especially in Britain, believe that The Crown in many ways helped somewhat rehabilitate his image. "For most younger people here, Prince Philip has long been known as simply a liability, an old man prone to gaffes, often racist ones," wrote European culture reporter Alex Marshall for The New York Times. "[...] Menzies’ Philip is a man growing into middle age and seeing the absurdity of the trappings of royalty, even as he remains committed to the institution and its traditions."
Jonathan Pryce, who was cast as the show’s next Philip, has yet to release a statement. He will portray the late Duke of Edinburgh in the show's final two seasons alongside Imelda Staunton, who succeeds Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.