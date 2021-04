High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Back With A Plot Twist For Season 2

In the new trailer for season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) gets intimidated by the theater director (played by Derek Hough) at rival school North High, and decides that the Disney classic will be the Wildcats' ticket to winning a prestigious high school theater award. The students are as confused by the plot twist as we are, but in true Wildcat spirit, decide to take on the challenge. (We're still holding out for a rendition of "Bet On It," though).