In his first appearance, Orca stood above the rest of the competition as he was lowered from the rafters. He worked the stage during his performance of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and had the panel rocking along with him. His vocals and energy must have put them in a trance because that is the only reasonable explanation for some of their guesses which included surfer Larry Hamilton. However, their guesses all confirmed that Orca is a seasoned performer.