"But you know, I don’t think these are things that change right away. I think you have to make sure that you strengthen those laws that bring equity and equality to people, that we have to make sure that this is a country where we are equal, all of us are equal in the eyes of the law. That’s the thing… We’re not there, so I think the main thing to do is really focus on the law and making sure that when it comes to what police are able to do, that communities have a say in that. Most of the complaints I get when one of our segments of the special was run was policing. Communities are like, ‘But technically, they work for us but they don’t think they work for us. Literally, our taxes pay their salaries. Their job is to protect and serve us, all of us, everybody here in this community, and yet we’re not treated like that.’ And so, I think, rethinking the conversation about what justice looks like at all levels. Economic justice, social justice, justice in policing, justice in the eyes of the law, all those things, I think, we’re reexamining. Are we really doing what we say we do?"