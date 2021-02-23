The Trailer For Tina Turner’s New Documentary Is Simply The Best

Tina is the very first documentary on the genre-switching singer, an HBO original project directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. The film will provide a deep dive into Turner's storied music career, starting with her humble origins in the small town of Brownsville Tennessee and going all the way to her current status as an industry heavyweight. In addition to never-before-seen pictures, audio, and video footage, Turner herself sits down with the director duo to talk candidly about the ups and downs of her personal and professional life.