The Trailer For Tina Turner’s New Documentary Is Simply The Best

In the 1993 Oscar-nominated film What's Love Got to Do With It, Angela Bassett portrayed Tina Turner so effortlessly that a whole generation of kids grew up thinking that she was actually the music legend. But in the upcoming music documentary Tina, the queen of rock 'n' roll is telling her own story, in her own words.
Tina is the very first documentary on the genre-switching singer, an HBO original project directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. The film will provide a deep dive into Turner's storied music career, starting with her humble origins in the small town of Brownsville Tennessee and going all the way to her current status as an industry heavyweight. In addition to never-before-seen pictures, audio, and video footage, Turner herself sits down with the director duo to talk candidly about the ups and downs of her personal and professional life.
Advertisement
"I'm a girl from a cotton field who pulled myself above destruction and mistakes," comes Turner's trademark rasp in the stunning first teaser of the HBO documentary. "And I'm here for you."
Tina will also reportedly feature a number of interviews from music experts and close friends of Turner's; Bassett will of course appear, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Tina’s husband Erwin Bach.
Considering the impact that her career has had on the music industry, t's shocking that it took this long for Turner to get her own documentary. Since her debut in 1960, Turner has released 10 studio albums. She's won 12 Grammys — she is still the only female artist to win a Grammy in the pop, rock, and R&B genres — has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, earned a spot in the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame, and received a Kennedy Center Honor.
Suffice to say, Tina Turner is a big deal. Fall in love with her (again) by watching Tina when it hits HBO and HBO Max on March 27, 2021.