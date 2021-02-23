It Sure Looks Like The Bachelor: Women Tell All Is Happening Like Normal

Chris Harrison may have recently announced that he's "stepping aside" from Bachelor Nation, but he's still very much part of The Bachelor episodes that were already taped and are continuing to air. On March 1 we'll get the usual Bachelor: Women Tell All special, which seems to be business as usual — aka not what anyone watching wants or needs right now.
Previously, the Women Tell All was kind of known as Harrison's time to shine. He brings contestants up to "the hot seat" and asks the questions fans are dying to know the answers to. The promo that aired after the hometowns episode teased that Matt's Women Tell All will function much in the same way, with Harrison shepherding the episode like the Godfather of Bachelor Nation that he once was. The episode was recorded prior to his interview on Extra with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay wherein Harrison defended contestant Rachel Kirkconnell's racist photos from 2018. (Both Harrison and Kirkconnell have since apologized, and Kirkconnell has admitted her actions were racist.)
Harrison actually broke the news that Kirkconnell wouldn't be at the Women Tell All while on Extra, saying that the show would dive into some social issues, but Kirkconnell's past wouldn't be brought up at that time. (The final three contestants are historically not included in the Women Tell All to avoid potential spoilers.) "The show does push these social issues. And then we will talk about it. On the Woman Tell All we do get into it," Harrison said. "Rachael was not there, and so we didn't get into the Rachael of it all."
When he made that statement, it seemed like maybe the Women Tell All would still touch on the issues of racism, if not Kirkconnell's examples specifically. But watching the promo, it looks a lot of airtime will be dedicated to drama from early in the show that's frankly extremely old news now. This includes Anna Redman's false claims that Brittany Galvin was a sex worker and Victoria Larson's general bullying of several other contestants. Neither of them apologized for their actions — at least not in the promo.
"I was angry," Anna says, seemingly as an excuse for her actions. Then Victoria acknowledges that she was "involved in drama" but that she was "going through levels of pain" herself. In addition to Anna and Victoria, many of the other prominent contestants from Matt's season will appear, including Katie Thurston, Jessenia Cruz, MJ Snyder, and Serena Pitt.
Harrison confirmed in his "stepping aside" statement that he will not be hosting the After the Final Rose special. The Women Tell All will be his last major hosting appearance on Matt's season — aside from any talks the two have as Matt narrows his contestants from three to one. But before we get to that point, we have to still watch Harrison's final act as the King of The Bachelor as he facilitates the same-old Women Tell All screaming matches. Great.