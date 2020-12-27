Feel like taking a walk on the wild side? We're feeling more comfortable expressing our eccentricities on Sunday, when the ego-ruling Sun forms a trine with enigmatic Uranus. We can make the most of this transit by escaping routine and exploring a different side of ourselves.
We're feeling connected to each other by a shared sense of optimism on Tuesday evening, when the deep-feeling Moon waxes full in Cancer at 10:28 p.m. EDT. This transit creates a sextile with innovative Uranus, preparing us to accept change. It’s a powerful time to reflect on all we have to be thankful for and share our feelings of gratitude with loved ones. We can use this transit to become aware of how our actions have created new opportunities, and release ourselves from anything that no longer serves us.
On Wednesday, affection-ruling Venus forms a square against imaginative Neptune, twisting our self-image and image of our romantic partners. We can work against this transit by focusing on building up our self-esteem and learning to love ourselves more fully. We may want to give ourselves some space from others as these planets clash.