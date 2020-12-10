The Cast Of NBC’s The Grinch With (& Without) Their Grinchy Makeup

From the way NBC's not quite (at all) live Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical has been advertised, you'd think Matthew Morrison was starring in a one-man show version of the devious holiday tale. But fear not, gentle reader, because while it's true there aren't a ton of characters in The Grinch, there are other actors in this stage adaptation. Some of those actors might even be performers you know really well.
The musical was staged and filmed in London, so the ensemble is primarily made up of West End and London theatre actors. Keen television fans might spot a few people they know as featured citizens of Whoville — like Francesca Mills, who plays Cherry on Harlots; or Ako Mitchell from Hilda on Netflix. Since live theatre has pretty shutdown pretty much everywhere this year, it is a Christmas miracle in and of itself just to see talented dancers and singers performing together on stage again.
As for the star talent, you don't have to worry about their singing ability. They're all heavy hitters, no matter how you feel about certain characters they may have played on a certain musical television show. Here are the principal cast members of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical with and without their grinchy get-ups.